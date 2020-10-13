Limerick fear Mike Casey could miss Championship

Limerick are sweating on full-back Mike Casey, who could miss the Hurling Championship with a serious knee injury.

Sources say the Na Piarsaigh man picked up the injury on Sunday in a challenge against Galway at the Gaelic grounds. There are fears that Casey has damaged the anterior cruciate in his knee.

"He went down on the knee awkwardly and was due to see a specialist yesterday or this morning," Examiner Sport was told Tuesday.

The loss of 24-year-old Casey would be a serious blow to manager John Kiely who has been without corner-back Richie English with a similar issue this season.

Kiely is due to speak to media later today and will update the Casey situation.