Hilda Breslin named Camogie Association president-elect

The Annual Congress took place virtually due to Covid-19 restrictions
Hilda Breslin (centre) of Leinster Camogie being presented with the Mick Dunne Memorial Award for Digital Promotion at the Camogie Association Volunteer and Media Awards last February. Breslin is pictured with Una Dunne and Kathleen Woods. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Sat, 10 Oct, 2020 - 17:06
Stephen Barry

Hilda Breslin will become president of the Camogie Association next year after being elected at Annual Congress today.

The event took place virtually due to Covid-19 restrictions, with over 100 delegates in attendance from across Ireland as well as a number of international delegates.

The Leinster chairperson will take over from Kathleen Woods after the 2021 Congress next April in Woods' native Armagh.

Breslin, from Kildare, has also served as chair of the National Competitions Management Committee, and on the Association's Ard Chomhairle, the Rules Revision Working Group, the National Resource Management Committee, and the Risk Committee.

Meanwhile, the annual Síghle Nic an Ultaigh Award for outstanding service to the Association by an administrator was presented to Aileen Pierce of Dublin who recently finished her term as treasurer with the Association.

