Here's everything you want to know about the 2020 All-Ireland Championship but were afraid to ask

For many, the GAA’s decision to suspend club games last Monday was the first domino to fall. Later in the week the Allianz Leagues and the underage inter-county championships teetered but for now they remain standing.

Two weeks from the start of the 2020 Championship, the last five days hasn’t done much for confidence that the season will be completed.

Yet behind the scenes, everything is being done to ensure the 30 Sam Maguire Cup and 17 Liam MacCarthy Cup matches as well as the lower level hurling championships will be played.

The Government’s financial investment in the Championship has also provided a level of security, their support for it evident going back to the previous national Covid-19 plan.

So chin up, have faith. Two weeks out from the first game, here’s everything you want to know about the 2020 Championship but were afraid to ask.

Q: Be honest, can you see it taking place?

A: So long as the country doesn’t move on to level 5 and there is understanding with the Northern Ireland executive, yes.

A jump to level 4, which is anticipated and could happen next week, would have little impact on the Championship. But a climb to level 5 and special dispensation would be required for it to be staged.

A full lockdown in six counties would cause obvious difficulties if the restrictions in the 26 aren’t as stringent, and although one or two county sides could be lost along the way Croke Park obviously don’t have any intention in leaving Ulster behind.

Q: What might force a team to forfeit a game?

A: Multiple cases of Covid-19 among a panel but postponements can’t be granted to everyone.

As the Irish Examiner explained earlier this week, 36 of the 47 senior football and hurling games can’t be rescheduled due to the tight schedule — the Sam Maguire Cup takes place over 50 days, the Liam MacCarthy 40.

Q: What are the chances of spectators at games?

A: Remote. The country would have to return to level 2 and that is an optimistic outlook this side of Christmas. Going back to May, members of the current Government said that the Championship would take place behind closed doors.

Q: Will the lack of crowds impact on any team in particular?

A: It’s already being suggested Dublin will be a lesser force without their Hill 16 backing yet their record on the road without the power of their terrace is remarkably good.

Mayo have incredible backing and they will miss their fans as might the Limerick hurlers who have had huge numbers following them since they claimed the 2018 All-Ireland. Cork’s hurling fanbase is considerable too.

Q: Give us a quick rundown of the formats.

A: There are 31 counties lining up in the Sam Maguire Cup and it’s straight knockout, the first time since 2000.

In the All-Ireland semi-finals, the Connacht champions face the Munster victors, the Leinster winners taking on the best of Ulster. As there are 21 teams fewer competing in the Liam MacCarthy Cup, there is more scope for matches and it returns to a qualifier system as was last the case in 2017.

There are two qualifier rounds — round one includes the two first-round provincial losers and two beaten semi-finalists. The Round 1 winners square off against the other two beaten provincial semi-finalists in Round 2.

They face the provincial runners-up in the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

Q: So who are in the driving seats?

A: Hurling-wise, Limerick looked the most impressive prior to the lockdown and they will be favoured again. Tipperary have had difficulties successfully defending All-Irelands but the delay might have diluted the back-to-back pressure.

Cork and Waterford could provide a humdinger although the Déise are lacking experience. Wexford have aspirations beyond the Bob O’Keeffe Cup but then so too do Galway and Kilkenny.

Unbeaten in their last 37 Championship outings, Dublin remain the team to topple in the SFC even if Jim Gavin is gone. Brian Fenton is yet to lose a Championship game since making his debut in 2015.

Kerry will be slightly uneasy about a one-off clash with Cork. Relegation-threatened Mayo have five must-win games in five consecutive weekends, two Division 1 matches followed by their Connacht campaign. Galway will hope they haven’t lost the progress they made earlier this year.

Donegal know even a wounded Tyrone side are dangerous. Monaghan have to run a gauntlet to reach a provincial final but have the know-how.

Q: A Championship at this time of year, who will it hurt and benefit the most?

A: Cork’s hurlers are already being thought of as the one team that could lose out given they have been considered the most top-of-the-ground side around.

That being said, the forecast for the coming weeks is good and Semple Stadium was immaculate a couple of weeks ago as was Páirc Uí Chaoimh last weekend. Galway, Limerick, and Kilkenny would be typecast as the men who will love the gruelling conditions most.

However, the quality of strength and conditioning in teams means the playing field is more level. Dublin’s footballers are as all-weather as they come and they wouldn’t appear to be too much disparity in what the chasing pack would provide in summer and what they can muster in winter.

Q: Who will see that we didn’t expect to see?

Clare' Gary Brennan

A: The likes of Gary Brennan, Jamie Malone, Michael Quinlivan, and a bunch of Longford footballers were all due to be travelling this year but postponed as a result of Covid-19 and are now available to their respective managers.

Adrian Mullen also appears to have made an incredible recovery from his cruciate tear in the spring to be in contention for a spot on the Kilkenny panel.

Q: And who will be missing?

A: Podge Collins and Colm Galvin are not part of the Clare panel for the remainder of this year at least. Colm Cavanagh may have played a summer SFC but took the decision to retire last month. We might also have seen the likes of Diarmuid Connolly and Adrian Mullen had the Championship not been postponed.

Q: Could a penalty shoot-out knock a team out of the Championship?

A: There aren’t many certainties in this world at the moment but this is as close to one. Given the number of club games that were decided by them, the chances are high especially with so much riding in the 30 football knockout games. Nine of the 17 hurling matches, the four qualifiers and the five All-Ireland series games, are knockout.

Q: What will county teams have to do without?

A: Dressing rooms on match-days will be permitted but they have had to train without them. The panels will have to split onto two team buses as well.

We’ve heard of backroom teams reaching 20 in recent years but that number on match-day will be restricted to 11. Squads can only meet three hours beforehand.

Unless a venue is 210 kilometres away from their native county, a team can’t have an overnight stay. Mileage and playing gear expenses have also been cut.

Q: And every one of these 47 games can be seen live, right?

A: Correct. Exclusively, RTÉ have 18 games and Sky eight with both of them showing the four All-Ireland semi-finals and two finals. BBC are live broadcasting six of the Ulster SFC on TV with two deferred although they are set to be available online live.

The other seven, primarily early provincial round fixtures, are to be streamed on GAAGo. All of Sky’s 14 matches are to be shown on Sky Sports Mix, which is available on the Sky and Virgin basic packages.

Q: What aren’t we going to see on our TVs?

A: Besides the crowds, team photographs unless social distancing can be respected, team huddles, handshakes and jerseys being swapped. Players receiving water — water breaks are set to continue in the inter-county game.

Although we could hear more of Brian Cody and Davy Fitzgerald on the sideline, they mightn’t be on the same whitewash as the GAA have previously advised the teams to set themselves up on opposing sides of the pitch.

Q: Will there be match programmes?

A: As county boards did so impressively, the GAA are likely to make available virtual versions on the official website, which would include the match-day panels although they will be subject to change if there are Covid-19 cases. Hard copy souvenir programmes for big games could also be available to purchase.

Q: Okay, so you think the Championship will start — but will it end on time?

A: It’s ambitious and the GAA make no secret that the timeframe is wicked tight and there could be teams who have to bow out for Covid-19 related reasons.

It would be an achievement to have the hurling and football finals completed on December 13 and 19 respectively but the will is there and the Government support is too, but most importantly the public demand for a Championship is high.

The country needs this. If it doesn’t meet the deadlines, it won’t be for the lack of trying.