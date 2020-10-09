Watch: Brid Stack's Australian adventure - 'the hardest part will be the bounce'

Brid Stack looks ahead to life in the AFLW and explains why she decided to come out of retirement 
Watch: Brid Stack's Australian adventure - 'the hardest part will be the bounce'

Photo via @BridStackie

Fri, 09 Oct, 2020 - 16:27

This week on the Irish Examiner GAA Podcast, Cork ladies football legend Brid Stack joined Osin McConville, John Divilly and Tony Leen and discussed her sensational return to elite sport with Greater Western Sydney Giants the AFLW.

