Watch: Brid Stack's Australian adventure - 'the hardest part will be the bounce'

This week on the Irish Examiner GAA Podcast, Cork ladies football legend Brid Stack joined Osin McConville, John Divilly and Tony Leen and discussed her sensational return to elite sport with Greater Western Sydney Giants the AFLW.
This week on the Irish Examiner GAA Podcast, Cork ladies football legend Brid Stack joined Osin McConville, John Divilly and Tony Leen and discussed her sensational return to elite sport with Greater Western Sydney Giants the AFLW.
Get the latest news from the world of sport along with the best opinion from our outstanding team of sport writers, direct to your inbox every Friday
Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writersSign up
Friday, October 9, 2020 - 4:00 PM
Friday, October 9, 2020 - 1:00 PM
Friday, October 9, 2020 - 12:00 PM