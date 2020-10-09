'The only way to do it': Gaelic football stars voice support for 'split season'

A trio of Gaelic football stars have voiced their support for a split season where club and inter-county activity is kept apart.

The format was widely supported after being introduced this year in response to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Club championship activity took place across the summer months with inter-county matches set to resume shortly and run until the weekend before Christmas.

The apparent success of the format may be one of the few positives to take away from a difficult year for the GAA.

Galway star and 2019 captain Damien Comer, Donegal's Ryan McHugh and experienced Dublin defender Cian O'Sullivan all said they'd support the retention of a split season in future.

Speaking at the launch of SuperValu's 'Support Where You're From' campaign, Comer said: "I think the majority of people I've been talking to have favoured the decision. I think it has opened up the door for an interrupted club championship.

"It allows a bit of fairness to the club. They had us for two or three months, albeit some of the time we were training on our own or in smaller pods, but it was actually nice and refreshing to go back to the club and to give them the time that they wouldn't have had in previous seasons."

Two-time All-Star McHugh said the idea simply makes sense.

"I think that's the only way to do it, to have two separate seasons if you want to call it that, where you can give 100% focus to each," said McHugh.

I think they take up so much time and effort that they each deserve 100% effort.

Seven-time All-Ireland winning Dublin star O'Sullivan reached the county semi-finals with Kilmacud Crokes and said it was one of his most enjoyable campaigns.

"I've been involved since 2009 and this was one of the few years between then and now that I probably felt like we got a dedicated block to focus on the club, where you're fresh and not coming off the back of a long inter-county season," said O'Sullivan.

"It's not taking you a week or two to get your head right for a club campaign. I'd certainly be in favour of it. I really enjoyed it and I know from speaking to the rest of the lads around the squad that everyone enjoyed the time with the club as well.

"The April month the last couple of years has worked okay but it's a little bit disruptive coming in and out for a month and then trying to switch mindsets from one team to another.

So the idea of a definitive, uninterrupted block where you're with the club and playing all your games in the county championship before the inter-county stuff, I think that's definitely something that I would welcome going forward.

