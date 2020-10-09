Ben Healy starts For Munster as Conor Murray returns to the bench

Match-winning hero Ben Healy has been handed the chance to lead Munster from the front on Saturday night when the fly-half locks horns once again with Guinness PRO14 conference rivals Edinburgh.

Healy, 21, calmly kicked the winning points in Llanelli last Saturday when Munster staged a come-from-behind 30-27 opening-round victory at Scarlets, the replacement out-half nailing the win with a penalty from inside his own half to get Johann van Graan’s team up and running in the 2020-21 PRO14 campaign.

Now he gets the number 10 jersey in a side showing seven changes from trip to Wales, 11 months after his senior debut in Cork against the same opposition.

Edinburgh’s win that night proved decisive in them topping Conference B from Munster on games won and securing a home semi-final but head coach van Graan’s faith in his squad depth being better equipped a year on to overcome such hurdles will be put to the test as the team returns to Thomond Park on Saturday (7:35pm) for the first time since February, albeit behind closed doors.

It has been a week of severe disruption for Munster following a confirmed case of Covid-19 in the senior squad arising from Monday’s round of PCR testing that forced the closure of the province’s High Performance Centre and the cancellation of Tuesday’s main training session.

Another round of testing followed on Wednesday but the later than expected arrival of results led to the cancellation of the second main training session on Thursday while also producing another positive test result for a senior player.

Both infected players were reported as asymptomatic and “doing well” but with just one light training session at Friday’s scheduled captain’s run and two players self-isolating with Covid, it will hardly have been the best preparation for the visit of Richard Cockerill’s side.

Academy fly-half Healy will partner senior rookie scrum-half Craig Casey while outside them in midfield the first-choice pairing of Damian de Allende and Chris Farrell is given a weekend off in favour of Rory Scannell and Alex McHenry at outside centre making his first PRO14 start.

Summer signing from Saracens Matt Gallagher makes his Munster debut on the left wing in a back three also comprising Andrew Conway and full-back Mike Haley.

The forward pack will see Jeremy Loughman in for James Cronin at loosehead prop, while Fineen Wycherley, like Casey invited to train with Ireland next week by national head coach Andy Farrell, joins Tadhg Beirne in the second row, replacing Jean Kleyn.

One change in the back row gives Tommy O’Donnell a start at openside flanker with Jack O’Donoghue moving to blindside to replace club skipper Peter O’Mahony, sent off last week at Scarlets but cleared to play by a judicial review that deemed his two yellow cards sufficient punishment. CJ Stander is handed the captaincy at No.8 in O’Mahony’s absence.

There are potential debuts from the bench with tighthead Roman Salanoa and academy out-half Jack Crowley, a start of Ireland Under-20 Six Nations campaign, named among a replacements list that also marks returns from injury for scrum-half Conor Murray and centre Dan Goggin.

MUNSTER: M Haley; A Conway, A McHenry, R Scannell, M Gallagher; B Healy, C Casey; J Loughman, R Marshall, J Ryan; F Wycherley, T Beirne; J O’Donoghue, T O’Donnell, CJ Stander - captain.

Replacements: K O’Byrne, J Cronin, R Salanoa, G Coombes, J Hodnett, C Murray, J Crowley, D Goggin.

EDINBURGH: D Hoyland; D Graham, M Bennett, G Taylor, D van der Merwe; J van der Walt, N Groom; R Sutherland, S McInally - co-captain, WP Nel; B Toolis, G Golchrist - co-captain; J Ritchie, H Watson, N Haining.

Replacements: M Willemse, P Schoeman, S Berghan, A Davidson, M Kunavula, D Nutton, N Chamberlain, J Johnstone.

Referee: Nigel Owens (Wales)