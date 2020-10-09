Ollie Canning: Virus disruptions add to challenges facing Shane O’Neill and Galway

New Galway hurling boss Shane O’Neill is at a disadvantage to inter-county managers who have been in place since before the 2020 season, according to Ollie Canning.

Limerick native O’Neill was appointed Galway manager last November and while he would have enjoyed three largely uninterrupted months working with the players up to early March of this year, the subsequent lockdown and ban on collective inter-county training has severely limited on-field interaction with his full panel.

Former Galway hurler Canning said existing managers who have more than one season under their belt have a distinct advantage.

“For any new management team coming in, we would have all preferred a normal league and then you run into the championship. Those new managements, they were looking for that four, five-month window of working with the players from the start of the year right up to championship in May or June. Unfortunately, they did not get that luxury and have had to deal with this situation. Do existing managers have an advantage? They definitely do,” said Canning.

“Is it going to be a huge challenge for new managers when they haven’t seen the players collectively – in Galway’s case right up to this week really because there’s 10 to 12 players involved between county finalists St Thomas’ and Turloughmore. That’s a large percentage of your panel that you haven’t seen until now, and you’re out in a couple of weeks’ time.

Is it a challenge they would not like to have faced? Yes, of course. But at the end of the day they have to deal with it.

“I don’t see a big change in Galway from the panel we’ve seen over the last few years. Shane will have known a bit about them even before he sat in his car and drove to Galway at the start of this year.”

A key member of the Galway panel is Ollie’s younger brother, Joe. The 31-year-old has had an unfortunate run of injuries in recent times. His league campaign was cut short earlier this year because of injury, while a groin injury meant he missed the majority of the county's 2019 championship.

Ollie believes the lockdown break will have done the 2017 hurler of the year no harm at all.

“Portumna were finished up pretty early this year so this year has not been as hard as other years where you’re trying to balance county training, club training. Joe will come into this year’s campaign very fresh. By all accounts he is looking forward to getting back into it with Galway.”

The four-time All-Star would prefer to see the hurling championship wrapped up by the second weekend of December, as opposed to spilling into 2021.

But he did concede there are many grey areas surrounding what exactly will happen to a county that is forced to temporarily cease activity mid-championship because of a positive Covid-19 test within the squad.