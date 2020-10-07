Parents of minor players will be allowed attend behind closed doors GAA games

One parent or guardian per player will be allowed to attend provincial and All-Ireland minor championship games
Parents of minor players will be allowed attend behind closed doors GAA games

Cork are defending All-Ireland minor football champions. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Wed, 07 Oct, 2020 - 21:18
Eoghan Cormican

Parents of inter-county minor players will be permitted entry to provincial and All-Ireland minor championship games in the coming weeks.

The current Level 3 restrictions state inter-county fixtures must take place behind closed doors, but because inter-county minor involves players aged 17 and younger, one parent or guardian per player will be allowed to attend games.

A Croke Park circular to county boards this evening stated: "For minor inter-county games or training sessions staged behind closed doors and because they involve players aged 17 and under, no more than one designated individual (parent/guardian) should attend a training session or game per child/family/group of children."

From midnight tonight, challenge games can no longer take place at U20 or minor inter-county level.

More in this section

Waterford v Tipperary - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 1 Waterford GAA launch investigation into Dungarvan decision to field player awaiting Covid-19 result
Limerick v Cork - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 2 Tony Fitzgerald, the man who captained Limerick's footballers to a famous win over Cork, dies
Cork v Mayo - Lidl Ladies Football National League Division 1 semi-final Five dual Cork players face 'mind-boggling' clashes between camogie and Gaelic football

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices