Parents of minor players will be allowed attend behind closed doors GAA games

Parents of inter-county minor players will be permitted entry to provincial and All-Ireland minor championship games in the coming weeks.

The current Level 3 restrictions state inter-county fixtures must take place behind closed doors, but because inter-county minor involves players aged 17 and younger, one parent or guardian per player will be allowed to attend games.

A Croke Park circular to county boards this evening stated: "For minor inter-county games or training sessions staged behind closed doors and because they involve players aged 17 and under, no more than one designated individual (parent/guardian) should attend a training session or game per child/family/group of children."

From midnight tonight, challenge games can no longer take place at U20 or minor inter-county level.