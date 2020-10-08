Jamesie O'Connor: Tony Kelly and Shane O'Donnell must compensate for Clare's talent drain

Clare great Jamesie O'Connor has urged the team's established stars like Tony Kelly and Shane O'Donnell to "step up and carry the load" following another high-profile departure.

Podge Collins is understood to have left the panel while Colm Galvin, a fellow All-Star and All-Ireland medallist in 2013, recently confirmed he'll sit out the Championship to rest a groin problem.

Boss Brian Lohan was already planning without captain John Conlon who is recovering from cruciate trouble and Peter Duggan, an All-Star in 2018 like Conlon, who has taken the year out.

The drain of talent leaves the Banner up against it ahead of their Munster quarter-final showdown with Limerick in Thurles on Sunday fortnight, a game that will double up as the Allianz League final.

"Ideally, Brian would have all of these guys available to him," said O'Connor at the launch of Sky Sports' coverage of the Championships.

"We all know what Colm Galvin has delivered for Clare, going back to his U-21 days.

He has been phenomenal, consistently a big game player and a guy who would deliver for the team. He missed the league with a groin injury and he's obviously gone.

"Podge, I don't think we've seen the Podge of 2013 when he electrified things, in recent years. Obviously, there was the sending off against Wexford (2014), he missed the replay, and he obviously tore his cruciate (2015). Podge would say himself, he would probably acknowledge it, he hasn't managed consistently to hit the same heights.

"He's a few years older now as well. I'm not sure what his form was like but obviously Cratloe are a dual club who went all the way to a football final. Maybe the form isn't there, maybe the appetite isn't there, I'm not fully sure. But certainly he's a good guy to have around and you get the sense it's another blow, it's another experienced player that's not going to be part of it.

"The onus is on the players that are there, the likes of Tony Kelly, Shane O'Donnell, to step up and carry the load."

Collins and Conlon were among 31 different players that Lohan used during their five-game Allianz League campaign earlier this year.

O'Connor, the 1997 Hurler of the Year, is optimistic that they've got quality hurlers coming through — though indicated they could struggle in the short term.

"Some good young players from the U-20s were brought in but whether they're ready, or even strength and conditioning-wise whether they can get up to the levels to compete with Limerick and Tipperary, it's probably questionable," he said. "So Brian is playing with a depleted hand but he's got to play with whatever hand he has available to him."

Limerick beat Clare 1-28 to 0-13 in last year's Munster championship and O'Connor's hope is that the players who experienced that thumping will have a big point to prove.

"It's up to the Clare players now, we all know we didn't front up against Limerick last year and we got a tanking," he said.

If Clare aren't at it going into the game in a couple of weeks then we know what Limerick are capable of doing to them.

"We are all aware of the challenge that's facing us, the draw wasn't kind either in terms of even if we get over Limerick, look what's coming next (Tipperary).

