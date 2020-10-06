Podge Collins will not be involved with Clare hurlers in 2020

Clare star Podge Collins will not be involved with the senior hurling panel for their forthcoming championship campaign.

A source close to the 28-year-old has told the Irish Examiner Collins is no longer part of the set-up for the remainder of 2020, and will be missing when the Banner face Limerick in their Munster first round/Division 1 final clash on Sunday, October 25.

Collins had featured for Clare as a substitute in a number of their Allianz Division 1, Group 2 games earlier this year when they finished ahead of Wexford and Kilkenny.

It is not believed that there has been a falling out between the player and manager Brian Lohan.

Twelve months ago, the 2013 All-Ireland winner had been publicly supportive of the former full-back taking over after Donal Moloney withdrew his candidacy.

It remains to be seen if the dual player now links up with the county’s footballers, who are managed by his father Colm. From 2014 to '16, Collins lined out for both senior teams before committing solely to the hurlers in '17.

Collins is the third All-Star Lohan is set to be without for the derby in Semple Stadium on October 25. Colm Galvin last week confirmed he will be sitting out the Championship to rest a groin injury, while captain John Conlon is unlikely to be fit after tearing a cruciate ligament prior to the lockdown.

The footballers’ battle to stay in Division 2 recommences on Sunday week when they entertain Fermanagh in Cusack Park (1pm).

The Ennis venue will also stage their final round clash against promotion-seeking Armagh on Saturday, October 24. The Banner are currently on four points along with Kildare while Fermanagh are in bottom spot with two.