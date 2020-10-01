Injury blow for Clare as Colm Galvin to miss inter-county season

Clare midfielder Colm Galvin has announced he is sitting out this year’s Championship to rest a groin injury.

The Clonlara man revealed his decision on Twitter this afternoon but insisted he will be ready for the 2021 season. Until then, he intends to remain part of the set-up in a non-playing capacity.

The 27-year-old posted: “After talking to Brian Lohan about a current groin injury I have, I’m going to let it heal and rejoin the Clare panel in January, I will still be helping with stats etc for those of you asking.”

Injury had spoiled Galvin’s 2020 season thus far. He was not involved in Clare’s unbeaten Allianz Division 1 Group B campaign earlier this year with Tony Kelly and David McInerney taking the midfield spots.

He was also sidelined for Clonlara’s second round championship defeat to Broadford in August as well as last month’s senior B final win over Newmarket-on-Fergus.

Lohan is already planning without captain John Conlon who damaged a cruciate ligament in training in March prior to the lockdown. Clare face Limerick in their Munster SHC quarter-final/Allianz Division 1 final in Semple Stadium on Sunday, October 25.