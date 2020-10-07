Kieran Donaghy: Dublin still the team to beat - even without Connolly and McCaffrey

Even without Jack McCaffrey tearing up and down the wing, Diarmuid Connolly making a cameo appearance off the bench and Jim Gavin pulling the strings on the line, Dublin are still Kieran Donaghy's fancy for the All-Ireland football title.

"They are, in my eyes, still the favourites. Nobody has beaten them for the last five years. Until somebody proves different, they can't be anything but favourites. Until somebody gets over them and beats them, they are still the favourites for me,” Donaghy said during this afternoon’s Sky Sports’ 2020 GAA championship launch.

Donaghy believes Dublin will be ripest for catching at the All-Ireland semi-final stage given the lack of examination they are likely to receive when chasing a 10th consecutive Leinster crown.

“I think this year, they’re going to be probably coming cold out of Leinster and if someone can catch them in an All-Ireland semi-final on a wet day in an empty Croke Park, that’s probably the only way you see this Dublin team being beaten.”

Inside the whitewash, the former Kerry footballer said the champions have lost “some giants of the game”, namely Jack McCaffrey, Bernard Brogan and Diarmuid Connolly, but he maintains the loss which has the greatest potential to impact their drive for six-in-a-row is that of Jim Gavin.

"The answer to the question is how good they are without Jim Gavin. It’s been obviously very tough on Dessie, because your season is cancelled after two months and then you’re probably zooming and chatting in meetings over the last four or five months. And then you only have a short period to try and get your team ready.

"So I don’t know how much Dessie will be able to put his stamp on the team. But look, they still have the players and they’re still the favourites in my eyes until somebody goes along and beats them in a big game.”