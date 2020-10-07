'Extremely unfair': CPA call for club games to resume behind closed doors

The Club Players Association has called on the GAA to allow outstanding county championships be completed behind closed doors.

Post-match celebrations that did not tarry with public health guidelines saw the GAA’s management committee suspend club activity on Monday morning last.

This decision has cast uncertainty as to when the 11 senior county finals still to be played will be run off, as well as a number of county championships at junior and intermediate level.

A CPA statement this morning said the number of club players who are only a few days away from completing their season is minimal and it is “extremely unfair” they should be left hanging for the next number of months not knowing when their finals will be played.

The CPA did acknowledge the lack of social distancing in some stands at recent games and described as “disappointing” the after-match behaviour in a few clubs.

That said, the players’ body does not believe it right that all club players with a county championship still to play for should be punished for this.

“We have been contacted by a lot of clubs over the last 24/48 hours, distressed and disappointed that their season has been brought to an abrupt and unsatisfactory end. They all understand the need to tighten restrictions, but are appealing to have the chance to finish out their campaign,” said CPA chairman Micheál Briody.

“The GAA leadership centrally, at provincial level and in some counties have attracted unfair criticism. This criticism has been for situations where they have little control over an individual’s behaviour, and where Association guidelines have been ignored or flouted.

We all understand the euphoria of championship success, but some of the behaviour has rightly attracted scrutiny in light of the pandemic we are all living through. We do not condone this at all.

“At this time, in light of the GAA directive on Monday 5 October, we are pleading with the GAA management committee to allow outstanding adult championships to be completed behind closed doors.”