Kerry senior hurler tests positive for coronavirus

A Kerry senior hurler has tested positive for Covid-19, manager Fintan O’Connor has confirmed.

Speaking at a press briefing prior to their Division 2A final against Antrim on Sunday week, O’Connor explained: “Like every other team in the country, we have had brushes with the Covid virus. We have one confirmed case of it in the squad at the moment. Obviously, we are following all the public health instructions and protocols to the letter.

“The player who has tested positive has not been with the squad for the last 12 days, so it has not impinged on anything that we have been doing training-wise. I would be hoping that the player involved will be able to return to the squad in time to available to play in the Division 2A League final against Antrim on Sunday week.

“As a group, we are trying to follow all the Covid guidelines and we are getting a lot of help on it from Liam Lynch, who is the Covid officer of Kerry GAA. He has been excellent for the senior and U20 hurlers.”

O’Connor revealed the player involved did not pick up Covid-19 from a member of the Kerry senior hurling squad and wasn’t with the squad since he developed symptoms. “He hasn’t been with the squad and there is no need for contact tracing because the individual involved got infected in a different community, completely divorced from our squad.

“But I think lots of inter-county squads have been affected by the problems Covid have posed and all squads have been working in a very difficult environment. We are just doing our best to keep public health and player safety guidelines in the forefront of our thoughts and that is what we are trying to do, keeping all the individuals in the group safe and healthy.”

O’Connor outlined what precautions the set-up have been taking: “We are living in different and strange times and we have tried to adapt to that as best we can. We have set up our own training pods for the senior hurlers, while the U20 hurlers trained separately because we are trying to keep all the groups in the county separate. That was a premeditated move that happened before the positive case.

“We have been following all the protocols and training has been very different with no dressing rooms and showers and we grab our food and go afterwards. We are following all the protocols in relation to the case and close contacts along with contact tracing.”