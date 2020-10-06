GAA set to stream non-televised Allianz League games 

Tue, 06 Oct, 2020 - 15:11
John Fogarty

The GAA are set to make available several Allianz League games on their streaming service GAAGO, including Cork’s Division 3 promotion clash with Louth on Saturday week.

At present, there are five of the 15 round 6 league matches due to be televised live or deferred on TV the weekend after next. However, more are expected to feature on GAAGo.

Currently heading up Division 3 with five wins in as many games, a point for Ronan McCarthy’s team in either that 4pm game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh or the final round fixture away to Longford the following Sunday will confirm their Division 2 status in 2021.

A victory for Cork in one of their two remaining fixtures or two draws would ensure they finish the delayed campaign as Division 3 winners ahead of Down and Longford who are currently joint second on seven points.

Cork’s final round game in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday, October 24 (2pm) could also be streamed on GAAGO, the online platform established by GAA in partnership with RTÉ. 

It is expected there will be a subscription fee for watching those matches on GAAGo.

The league fixtures confirmed for live TV on October 17 and 18 are Dublin v Meath (Eir Sports, 7pm) and Armagh v Roscommon (RTÉ, 5.30pm) on Saturday and on Sunday TG4 will show Galway v Mayo (2pm), Donegal v Tyrone (4pm) and Kildare v Cavan (2pm, deferred). 

RTÉ are also expected to pick up at least one of the final round games likely on Saturday, October 24 prior to them showing the Limerick v Clare Munster SHC first-round clash in Thurles the following day, which doubles up as the Allianz Division 1 final, at 3.45pm.

