Dungarvan apologise for fielding player awaiting Covid test in county final

John Fogarty

Dungarvan GAA club have apologised for misinterpreting Covid guidelines and fielding a player who had been waiting on a test to play in the county intermediate football final.

Dungarvan beat Kill in Saturday’s game in Walsh Park but had to suspend all activities after one of their team was confirmed as having contracted the disease.

In a statement released on their Facebook page this evening, the club said sorry for giving erroneous guidance to the player.

“Following a review of the club’s handling of the recent case where a player tested positive for Covid-19 after the game was played, it has been identified that there were errors made by the club in the interpretation of the Covid-19 guidelines and the club wish to sincerely apologise for its mishandling of the situation.

“As a club, we wish to stress that the player involved was following the club’s interpretation of the guidelines and advice at all times, did not attend any of the post-match celebrations, and was acting in good faith.

“Notwithstanding that the club are aggrieved at the speculation appearing on local and social media which had led to some of our members being vilified through no fault of their own, we respectfully ask that people be mindful when making comments on these platforms as the team members are our friends and family and we support them on and off the fields, in good times and bad.

“As a club, we are continuing to work with the HSE on this matter and will continue to follow their guidance.”