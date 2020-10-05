Cork GAA chair Tracey Kennedy not blaming anyone for suspension of club games

Cork chairperson Tracey Kennedy says she is not apportioning blame on anyone for forcing the GAA to suspend all club games until further notice.

The decision by the GAA’s Management Committee was prompted by a number of incidents surrounding the staging of matches where social distancing restrictions were not respected.

As a result, several county finals scheduled for this weekend such as the Castlehaven-Nemo Rangers premier senior football decider have been postponed indefinitely.

The GAA’s decision came following concerns with the lack of social distancing at a number of county finals such as the Meath SFC final in Páirc Tailteann. Blackrock’s parade following their Cork PSHC final win over Glen Rovers on Sunday also caused alarm.

Kennedy, who has stressed the importance of vigilance before, highlighted club finalists had been supplied with Covid guidelines prior to the games this past weekend.

“The point about personal responsibility has been highlighted since the start of the pandemic and it permeates all of the GAA’s guidelines. It has permeated the guidelines we have got in schools.

“Personal responsibility is a huge factor. If we all do our little bit. Last week, we would have emailed clubs who were in finals alerting them to what would be required and not celebrating and so on.

“I’m not blaming anyone for this. Human nature is human nature. As a county board and an association, we put in place the requirements that we should have and I was very pleased myself with what I saw in Páirc Uí Chaoimh in terms of how our team ran the event. But personal responsibility has to come into it as well.”

Kennedy expressed her sympathy for those clubs who were due to take part in finals this weekend.

“On a personal and a GAA level, I’m disappointed for the teams who are in finals. We have five finals slated in for next weekend and another to play after that, and our junior competitions are continuing as well as it is very disappointing for us and for all the clubs involved that we can’t now go ahead with those games.

“But the bottom line is Public Health and safety trumps every other consideration and obviously the GAA felt the need to take this action, and I can totally understand where they are coming from particularly with the situation we find ourselves in and case numbers growing rapidly as they have been doing in Cork.

“As a school principal, I have been keeping an eye on that myself and it’s a huge concern and we have to do what’s right for public health.”

Donegal, who were due to stage their twice-postponed senior football final this Sunday, hope to stage their game as soon as the senior county footballers exit the Sam Maguire Cup.

“Having come close this past two years, Donegal are targeting an All-Ireland final in 2020. Should this be the case there would be difficulties finishing the championship within the calendar year – the final would have to be played between Christmas and New Year coming off the back of the All-Ireland the previous week.

“In the event, Donegal exit the championship at an earlier date the CCC would like to reschedule within two weeks thereafter but would consult with clubs involved.”

However, Kennedy said Cork have to assess the situation before suggesting alternative dates for their outstanding finals. “I wouldn’t like to look too far ahead at this stage. We don’t know what’s happening next week to be honest. We just have to take a bit of time to consider the ramifications of the decision that has been made and look at when we can have our competitions completed.”

Senior finals still to be played:

Football: Cork, Donegal, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Waterford.

Hurling: Offaly.