Cork GAA pleads with winning clubs to adhere to coronavirus guidelines

The Cork County Board have appealed to clubs and supporters “not to engage in celebrations that breach current guidelines”.

The announcement this morning comes on the back of footage of Blackrock yesterday parading the Seán Óg Murphy Cup with several supporters after ending their 18-year wait for the title.

There have been other examples of exuberant celebrations in the county despite regular pleas from the board executive and they were again compelled to ask for adherence to social distancing.

“Our priority throughout the pandemic has been keeping our GAA community safe,” the statement reads. “Anything that threatens that safety, and the very continuation of the game during COVID-19, needs to be avoided at all costs.

“To that end, we would plead with all clubs and supporters not to engage in celebrations that breach current guidelines. There will be county finals again next year – and we want to make sure COVID-19 does not rob some of the chance to enjoy them.”

Five county finals including the Premier SFC decider between Castlehaven and Nemo Rangers are due to take place in Cork next weekend but it would appear at the very best they will be played behind closed doors as the Government today considers the National Public Emergency Team’s recommendations to move to a level five lockdown.

Were they to endorse that proposal, no fixtures will take place.

Meanwhile, a number of tests are believed to be taking place among Dungarvan intermediate footballers after one of their players tested positive. Dungarvan claimed the IFC title on Saturday when they beat Kill. It is not certain if the player lined out in the game.