Blackrock had the 'hunger and drive' to get over the line, Richie Kelleher admits

Magnanimous Glen Rovers manager Richie Kelleher was fulsome in his praise for the hunger Blackrock showed in this rip-roaring senior county final.

Kelleher also praised his players for dying “with their boots on” but had feared the appetite of their opponents going into the game.

“We’re bitterly disappointed we didn’t get over the line. We were a point up in injury time and we had a wide before that and could have gone two up. Had we gone two up, we might have held on but then we gave away a soft free right in front of the posts. That’s heartbreaking.

“I said to the lads beforehand that we were going to have it difficult because that hurt that Blackrock had built up over 18 years is powerful. We’ve been in that position and you do anything to get over the line.”

Even 10 points down at one stage in the first half of extra-time, Kelleher believed his players could pull it out of the fire. “We were 10 down and we got it back to three in the second half of extra-time. Then we had a bad wide but then their hunger and their drive showed. They’re a big club and they’ve been trying like ourselves for years and it’s heartbreaking for us but our boys died with their boots on and that’s all we can ask for.”

They were some superb performances for the Glen. As well as Patrick Horgan up front, Stephen McDonnell was excellent in defence. “We conceded 4-26 for 80 minutes but most of our backs were outstanding so it’s sort of unusual in a way,” remarked Kelleher. “If you were told before the match that you would score 4-18 no way would you think you’d be beaten. If you told me that last night, I would be thinking we would be going home with the cup. Again, that’s a compliment to what Blackrock brought to the game.

“I don’t know, we just didn’t get performances from some of our top players but you’re going to get that. They have been good for us in the past and will be again. We took the lead but we couldn’t take a hold of it. We were in a hole then and couldn’t get out of it. Blackrock kept coming at us and just wouldn’t go away.”

Having started brightly in normal time and trailing by just five points with a gale at their backs, Glen Rovers looked in pole position. Kelleher felt they were in good shape too but rued his team’s inability to take a grip of the advantage created by the two Simon Kennefick goals.

“At five points down at half-time with that strong gale with us in the second half, we would have fancied ourselves all day long. But we just didn’t do enough in the second half. I know we were a point up but we just didn’t do enough. We threw fellas in but we can have no complaints. Blackrock came today with a wave of hurling ambition and we just couldn’t stave them off."