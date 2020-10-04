First Galway senior crown for Maigh Cuilinn

Galway SFC Final: Maigh Cuilinn 2-12 Mountbellew/Moylough 1-11

Maigh Cuilinn won their first Galway senior football title after goals from Dessie Conneely and Conor Bohan got them past a spirited Mountbellew/Moylough challenge at Pearse Stadium.

Playing in the final for just the second time, Maigh Cuilinn stuttered with the wind in the first half and only matched their opponents before the break.

But Conneely’s goal three minutes after the restart put them in the driving seat, only for Mountbellew/Moylough to draw level agin when Eoin Finnerty converted a 39th minute penalty.

But six minutes later Owen Gallagehr sent Bohan in for his goal, and despite a couple of points from Michael Daly and Barry McHugh, they couldn’t force their way back into contention.

And fittingly it was left to captain Conneely to seal victory when he tagged on two late frees.

MAIGH CUILINN: S Friel; S Kelly, D Wynne, N Mulcahy; G Bradshaw (0-1), A Claffey, G Bohan; T Clarke, M Lydon; P Kelly, C Bohan (1-0), J McLoughlin; O Gallagher (0-2), N Walsh, D Conneely (c) (1-9, 0-5f, 0-1’45).

Subs: E Kelly for G Bohan (43 mins), D Cox for Walsh (47 mins).

MOUNTBELLEW/MOYLOUGH: D Boyle; G Sweeney, J Foley, M Mannion; S Moran, C Murray, C Ryan (0-1); M Daly (0-1), M Barrett; P Donnellan (0-1), G Doneoghue, L Donnellan; E Finnerty (jc) (1-2, 1-0pen, 0-1m), P Kelly, B McHugh (0-6, 0-4f).

Subs: S Miland for L Donnellan (47 mins), B Mannion for Donoghue (60).

Referee: Austin O’Connell