A game that 'deserved a crowd': Bishops and soccer players in awe of Glen Rovers and Blackrock

Former Premier League footballer David Meyler was also mightily impressed with the game - and the result.
Blackrock’s Kevin O'Keeffe and Eoin Smith celebrate at the final whistle. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Sun, 04 Oct, 2020 - 18:51
Joel Slattery

What an epic Sunday of GAA action in Cork it was. 

With Charleville and Nemo Rangers earning dramatic one-point wins in the earlier games streamed live by Examiner Sport, it was then followed up by Blackrock coming out on top after a super Premier SHC decider.

Unlike the earlier games, extra time was required here to separate the city rivals.

"What a final to watch.," exclaimed Church of Ireland bishop Dr Paul Colton. "Had us on the edge of our seats and holding our breath," he added, noting that the game "deserved a crowd" - referencing the largely empty Pairc Ui Chaoimh stands due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Former Premier League footballer, and son for ex-Cork manager John, David Meyler was also mightily impressed with the game - and the result.

"Congratulations to all involved with Blackrock. Incredible stuff it’s been far too long," he said, noting the 18-year wait for the Rockies between titles.

He wasn't the only soccer player tuning into to watch the small ball.

League One Rochdale's resident Corkman Eoghan O'Connell also expressed joy at the result.

"Up the Rockies what it’s all about!"

Popular social media commentator Buff Egan described it as an "awesome" display from the south-siders.

"In all fairness they showed mighty heart in the second half of normal time to come back after those three goals by Glen Rovers," he said.

Despite ending up on the losing side, there was also praise for Patrick Horgan, the Glen Rovers and Cork sharpshooter hitting 1-12 of his sides' total.

"Patrick Horgan is on a different level altogether," one supporter noted, with another adding "we are blessed to be able to watch him".

While 'Hoggie' caught the eye, there was also praise for Alan Connolly. The Blackrock attacker hit 0-13 of his own and was awarded the man of the match award by TG4.

"What a performance from Blackrock, Alan Connolly is some operator," one fan so aptly put it.

Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

