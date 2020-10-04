A game that 'deserved a crowd': Bishops and soccer players in awe of Glen Rovers and Blackrock

What an epic Sunday of GAA action in Cork it was.

With Charleville and Nemo Rangers earning dramatic one-point wins in the earlier games streamed live by Examiner Sport, it was then followed up by Blackrock coming out on top after a super Premier SHC decider.

Unlike the earlier games, extra time was required here to separate the city rivals.

"What a final to watch.," exclaimed Church of Ireland bishop Dr Paul Colton. "Had us on the edge of our seats and holding our breath," he added, noting that the game "deserved a crowd" - referencing the largely empty Pairc Ui Chaoimh stands due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

What a final to watch. Had us on the edge of our seats and holding our breath. #GAABeo @OfficialCorkGAA Congratulations and well done @RockiesCork and commiserations @GlenRovers_ Thank you to both teams. It was a game that deserved a crowd - next time when this #Covid19 passes! — paul colton (@DrPaulColton) October 4, 2020

Former Premier League footballer, and son for ex-Cork manager John, David Meyler was also mightily impressed with the game - and the result.

Congratulations to all involved with Blackrock. Incredible stuff it’s been far too long. https://t.co/bRIGneQLMn — David Meyler (@DavidMeyler) October 4, 2020

"Congratulations to all involved with Blackrock. Incredible stuff it’s been far too long," he said, noting the 18-year wait for the Rockies between titles.

He wasn't the only soccer player tuning into to watch the small ball.

League One Rochdale's resident Corkman Eoghan O'Connell also expressed joy at the result.

"Up the Rockies what it’s all about!"

Up the Rockies what it’s all about! 🔰 pic.twitter.com/5IXui57kEN — Eoghan O Connell (@bonesyo) October 4, 2020

Popular social media commentator Buff Egan described it as an "awesome" display from the south-siders.

"In all fairness they showed mighty heart in the second half of normal time to come back after those three goals by Glen Rovers," he said.

AWESOME display by Blackrock in Extra Time. In all Fairness they showed Mighty Heart in the 2nd Half of Normal Time to come back after those 3 Goals by Glen Rovers. What a Cracking Game of hurling. Hail💀Hail The Rockies Cork Champs for a 33rd Time — Buff Egan (@buff_egan) October 4, 2020

Despite ending up on the losing side, there was also praise for Patrick Horgan, the Glen Rovers and Cork sharpshooter hitting 1-12 of his sides' total.

"Patrick Horgan is on a different level altogether," one supporter noted, with another adding "we are blessed to be able to watch him".

While 'Hoggie' caught the eye, there was also praise for Alan Connolly. The Blackrock attacker hit 0-13 of his own and was awarded the man of the match award by TG4.

"What a performance from Blackrock, Alan Connolly is some operator," one fan so aptly put it.