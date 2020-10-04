Galway SHC: Conor Cooney inspires St Thomas' to third title

Galway SHC: St Thomas’ 1-14 Turloughmore 0-15

Captain Conor Cooney and inspirational full-back Fintan Burke led the way as St Thomas’ captured their third Galway SHC title in a thriller on a freezing afternoon in Athenry.

The sides were level six times in a gripping contest which lived up to expectation but the experience St Thomas’ have gleaned since they won their first title in 2012 stood to them as they finished strongly to deny a Turloughmore side back in the final for the first time in 30 years.

They were in with a great chance of victory when they turned around level at 1-6 to 0-9 having played against the breeze.

They got a perfect start with a point from Sean Linnane after just 18 seconds but the decisive score of the match came inside the opening minute when Cooney blasted low to the net for the champions.

Turloughmore suffered a huge blow when captain Daithi Burke limped off just before the interval and while he returned in the dying moments, he couldn’t help save the day.

His midfield partner Fergal Moore, the former Galway captain, hit a couple of points from distance into the wind but St Thomas’ have learned not to panic.

They held an edge in the third quarter before Turloughmore rallied with Sean Loftus levelling before Linnane, a nephew of former Galway defender Syvie, hit his fourth point to edge them in front with six minutes left.

But it was St Thomas’, with 2017 All-Ireland winning captain David Burke winning some good ball in midfield, who finished strongly and after Cooney hit his sixth free, they secured their fifth Galway title thanks to points from Eanna Burke and sub Brendan Farrell.

Scorers for St. Thomas’: C Cooney 1-6 (6f), O Flannery 0-3, Darragh Burke 0-1, F Burke 0-1 (1f), J Regan 0-1, E Burke 0-1, B Farrell 0-1.

Scorers for Turloughmore: S Linnane 0-4, C Walsh 0-4 (4f), M Keating 0-2, F Moore 0-2, S Loftus 0-1, G Burke 0-1, B Callanan 0-1.

St. Thomas’: G Kelly; C Mahony, F Burke, S Skehill; J Headd, S Cooney, D Sherry; David Burke, J Regan; E Duggan, C Cooney, Darragh Burke; E Burke, O Flannery, B Burke

Subs for St. Thomas’: B Farrell for Duggan (51).

Turloughmore: M Fahy; M Morris, R Burke, M Murphy; D Loftus, J Holland, K Hussey; F Moore, D Burke; C Walsh, S Loftus, M Keating; B Callanan, G Burke, S Linnane

Subs for Turloughmore: N Connolly for D Burke (30), B McDonagh for Keating (45), D Burke for Callanan (58), R Badger for G Burke (58).

Referee: Alan Kelly (Rahoon).