Camogie: Defeat for Courcey Rovers in Munster semi-final

Munster Senior Club Camogie Championship: Inagh-Kilnamona 1-19 Courcey Rovers 1-04

Inagh-Kilnamona powered to a third Munster Senior Club Camogie Final in four years when keeping provincial debutants Courcey Rovers at arm’s length in Inagh on Sunday afternoon.

With a strong gale largely dictating matters, not even an early Linda Collins opportunist goal against it for the new Cork champions could unsettle their more experienced hosts.

Seizing total control, the Clare kingpins responded with the next 12 points through seven different scorers including five from the hugely influential Amy Keating to carve out a healthy 0-14 to 1-0 interval cushion.

So while a strong backlash was anticipated on the turnover, it never really materialised as Inagh-Kilnamona matched Jacinta Crowley’s frees before issuing the decisive blow in the 49th minute when Danielle Griffin scrambled a rebound to the net at 1-17 to 1-02.

Jacinta Crowley, Ashling Moloney and Fiona Keating did their utmost to stem the tide in what will be seen as a learning curve for the newcomers. However, Inagh-Kilnamona, led triumphantly by Keating, Andrea O’Keeffe, Aoife Keane, Fiona Lafferty and Clare Hehir, will have their sights firmly fixed on making it third time lucky in Munster, with a final showdown with last year’s beaten finalists Drom & Inch scheduled for next Sunday.

They will face Drom-Inch of Tipperary in the final after the Premier County outfit defeated Killeedy of Limerick 1-8 to 0-8.

Scorers for Inagh-Kilnamona: A Keating (0-8, 6f); D Griffin (1-2); A Keane, A O’Keeffe (0-3 each); A Ryan, F Lafferty, S Power (0-1 each).

Scorers for Courcey Rovers: J Crowley (0-3, 2f); L Collins (1-0); F Keating (0-1).

INAGH-KILNAMONA: R Keating; L Ryan, S Quinn, M Mescall; T Hegarty, C Hehir, T O’Keeffe; F Lafferty, A Keating; D Griffin, S Power, A Keane; A O’Keeffe, A Ryan, C Commane.

Subs: H Hehir for Commane (56); J Fitzgerald for A. Ryan (57); C Cullinan for Hegarty (60); H O’Connor for Power (60)

COURCEY ROVERS: S O’Reilly; C Hayes, K Keohane, G Hannon; Elaine O’Reilly, A Moloney, O Twomey; J Crowley, Eimear O’Reilly; A O’Donovan, F Keating, Lorraine Collins; E Maguire, Linda Collins, C O’Neill.

Subs: A M Collins for O’Donovan (48); G O’Reilly for Maguire (48); D O’Reilly for O’Neill (51) I Lordan for Twomey (55); L Helbrow for Lorraine Collins (59)

Referee: M Ryan (Tipperary)