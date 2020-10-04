Colm Spillane hoping for 'early recovery' from hand injury suffered in county final 

'There was a cut, the bone was visible through the skin'
Colm Spillane hoping for 'early recovery' from hand injury suffered in county final 

Tipperary's Niall O'Meara tackles Cork's Colm Spillane in a league game last year. Spillane was forced off in the early stages of last night's Cork Premier IHC final. Picture: INPHO/Ken Sutton

Sun, 04 Oct, 2020 - 12:11
Therese O’Callaghan

PRO of Castlelyons Kieran McGann gave an update this morning on the hand injury sustained by Colm Spillane in the first minute of last night’s Cork Premier IHC final against Blarney.

“Colm, while he is down, he is in relatively good form," he said.

"He had his injury checked out and we believe it is a dislocation of his finger. It could be plastic surgery or stitches. 

"He is hoping at the moment it would be stitches. And if it was stitches, we would be looking at an early recovery.

“There was a cut, the bone was visible through the skin.”

