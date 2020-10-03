Mark Coleman masterclass sees Blarney promoted to senior ranks

Premier IHC final: Blarney 1-20 Castlelyons 0-15

Blarney will be back playing senior hurling next year after they secured victory in the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier IHC final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh tonight.

Led superbly by man-of-the-match Mark Coleman who scored 14 points, this was essentially a magnificent team performance from the Muskerry men who were on top for most of the hour.

Castlelyons were dealt a devastating blow in the first minute when star forward Colm Spillane was forced off with a hand injury and he played no further part.

After early exchanges of points between free-takers Michael Spillane and Coleman, Blarney added a further two points from play courtesy of Coleman and Shane Barrett.

The mid-Cork side then started to get a grip and at the first water break they were 0-6 to 0-3 up. Coleman responsible for five of the Blarney scores – three from frees. Declan Hanlon too playing deep in his own defence was able to cut off the supply heading into the Castlelyons forward unit.

Castlelyons, who were obviously rocked by Spillane’s injury, took a while to find their feet but they hit back through the Spillane brothers Michael and Anthony to reduce the deficit to one, leaving them very much in the hunt.

Jack Barry pulled off a vital save for Castlelyons. Blarney hit the scoring trail once more, rattling off five points in succession – the accuracy of Coleman telling from placed balls and there was one from play from full-forward Padraig Power.

Alan Fenton clipped a much-needed point for Castlelyons, they hadn’t found the target in 10 minutes. They did have a goal chance but the ball didn’t fall kindly for their top man Michael Spillane. Coleman had the final say of the half to leave Blarney, who were playing into the breeze, 0-12 to 0-6 ahead at the short whistle.

Blarney opened the second-half with a Padraig Power goal after he was picked out by Patrick Crowley in the 32nd minute, leaving Castlelyons with it all to do. By the 40th minute they moved 1-16 to 0-8 ahead.

To their credit, Castlelyons kept battling, outscoring Blarney seven points to one, and with five minutes remaining, they closed the gap to five. They couldn’t get the necessary scores to come any nearer.

This was the second time these sides met in the championship with the honours going to Castlelyons in the group stage.

Scorers for Blarney: M Coleman (0-14, 0-8 frees, 0-1 65), P Power (1-2), S Barrett (0-2), P Crowley and M O’Leary (0-1 each).

Scorers for Castlelyons: M Spillane (0-10, 0-7 frees, 0-1 65), A Spillane and A Fenton (0-2 each) N O’Leary (0-1).

BLARNEY: P Hallissey; S Crowley (J-Capt), P O’Leary, D Walsh; A McEvoy, P Philpott (J-Capt), J Jordan; M Coleman, R Murphy; P Crowley, M O’Leary, D Hanlon; S Barrett, P Power, K Costello.

Subs: S Mulcahy for K Costello (53), C O’Mahony for S Crowley (57), C Murphy for M O’Leary (59), B Ahern for D Walsh, B O’Connell for R Murphy (both 61).

CASTLELYONS: J Barry; J O’Leary, C Barry, T Carroll; L Sexton, N O’Leary, C O’Neill; E Maye, K O’Leary; B Murphy, C Spillane, A Fenton; J Kearney, A Spillane (Capt), M Spillane.

Subs: D Tobin for C Spillane (1 bs), L Doocey for D Tobin (5), D Tobin for K O’Leary (6-7 bs), R Fenton for B Murphy (37), D Tobin for J Kearney (54).

Referee: Ciarán O’Regan (Ballyhea).