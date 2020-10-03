Leitrim SHC: Carrick Hurling beat Clainin Iomaint for fourth year in a row

Leitrim SHC: Carrick Hurling beat Clainin Iomaint for fourth year in a row

For Clainin Iomaint, they will look to get back on the horse and will go into the 2021 campaign looking for a first title since 2016.

Sat, 03 Oct, 2020 - 22:52

Leitrim SHC final: Carrick Hurling 2-15 Clainin Iomaint 0-18

It was the fifth year in a row these teams met in the Leitrim SHC final and for Carrick Hurling, it was a fourth county title success on the bounce.

Despite this stat, they have far from a dominant relationship with their rivals, in fact, they needed a late equalising goal to force this final into extra time.

The winners then trailed for large parts of the extra innings and when it looked like the pair couldn't be separated a second Carrick goal gave them a fourth title on the bounce.

For Clainin Iomaint, they will look to get back on the horse and will go into the 2021 campaign looking for a first title since 2016.

More in this section

Clare v Carlow - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B Round 1 Louth SHC: Title number 12 for impressive Knockbridge
Cork v Tipperary - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Donegal SHC: Setanta too good for St Eunan's
Mark Coleman masterclass sees Blarney promoted to senior ranks Mark Coleman masterclass sees Blarney promoted to senior ranks

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices