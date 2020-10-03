Leitrim SHC: Carrick Hurling beat Clainin Iomaint for fourth year in a row

Leitrim SHC final: Carrick Hurling 2-15 Clainin Iomaint 0-18

It was the fifth year in a row these teams met in the Leitrim SHC final and for Carrick Hurling, it was a fourth county title success on the bounce.

Despite this stat, they have far from a dominant relationship with their rivals, in fact, they needed a late equalising goal to force this final into extra time.

The winners then trailed for large parts of the extra innings and when it looked like the pair couldn't be separated a second Carrick goal gave them a fourth title on the bounce.

For Clainin Iomaint, they will look to get back on the horse and will go into the 2021 campaign looking for a first title since 2016.