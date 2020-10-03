Waterford SFC: Ballinacourty into final but without hurlers Conor Prunty and Neil Montgomery

Man of the match Mark Ferncombe scored 1-2 in the third quarter including a wonder point
Séamus Callanan of Tipperary and Conor Prunty of Waterford. Prunty will miss the Deise's SFC final through injury.

Sat, 03 Oct, 2020 - 22:29
Tomás McCarthy, Fraher Field

Waterford SFC semi-final: Ballinacourty 2-12 The Nire 1-12

Former Waterford attacker Mark Ferncombe fired 1-3 from play as Ballinacourty set up a county final rematch with Rathgormack next Saturday.

Courty trailed The Nire by five points after 19 minutes but goals in either half by James O’Mahony and Ferncombe swung this terrific semi-final battle in their favour.

Man of the match Ferncombe scored 1-2 in the third quarter including a wonder point off the outside of his right from the 45.

Courty started without injured Waterford hurlers Conor Prunty (calf) and Neil Montgomery (hamstring). The Nire lost Conor Gleeson to a suspected hamstring injury after 24 minutes. Another worry for Déise boss Liam Cahill ahead of the Munster championship.

Tholom Guiry goaled for The Nire on thirteen minutes as they raced five in front. James O’Mahony blasted home for Ballinacourty at the other end before Gleeson limped out of the action. Three Shane O’Meara points and two from Jamie Barron gave the Ballymacarbry men a 1-8 to 1-6 advantage at the break.

Courty hit 1-4 without reply on the restart. Ferncombe split the posts twice before he palmed a Patrick Hurney point attempt to the net on 37 minutes. Hurney finished the hour with six points.

Craig Guiry kicked The Nire’s first point of the second period on 44 minutes as Courty battened down the hatches.

Courty selector Gary Hurney confirmed that Prunty and Montgomery won’t be fit for the final. “Absolutely no chance.” 

Scorers for Ballinacourty: M Ferncombe 1-3, P Hurney 0-6 (4fs), J O’Mahony 1-0, M Kiely, M O’Halloran, J Elstead 0-1 each.

Scorers for The Nire: T Guiry 1-0, S O’Meara 0-3, J Barron, Shane Ryan 0-2 each, S Boyce, D Ryan, C Guiry, Darren Guiry, Dylan Guiry 0-1 each.

Ballinacourty: S Enright; D Montgomery, J Elstead, D McGrath; S Whelan-Barrett, B Looby, T Looby; J Beresford, J O’Mahony; M Kiely, M Ferncombe, M O’Halloran; D Beresford, P Hurney, A Beresford.

Subs: M Twomey for D Beresford (55), T Murray for O’Mahony (55), C McCarthy for A Beresford (59).

The Nire: Stephen Ryan; D Meehan, T O’Gorman, M Moore; D Ryan, J McGrath, T Cooney; T Guiry, S Walsh; S Boyce, C Gleeson, J Barron; C Guiry, Shane Ryan, S O’Meara.

Subs: M O’Gorman for Gleeson (24), Darren Guiry for Moore (HT), T Barron for C Guiry (38 ), Dylan Guiry for Cooney (58).

Referee: T O’Sullivan

