Donegal SHC: Setanta too good for St Eunan's

Donegal SHC: Setanta 2-19 St Eunan's 2-13

Setanta retained the Donegal SHC title with a six-point win over St Eunan’s today.

Leading 2-14 to 0-9 in the third quarter, the winners were comfortable throughout but a spirited showing from Eunan's brought more respectability to the final score.

However, led by Davin Flynn who scored 0-7 as well as Marc Devine and Josh McGee who rose gree flags, it was a third title in four years for Setanta.

For St Eunan's, who had Kevin Kealy chip in with 2-2, a wait for a second county senior crown and a first since 1972 continues.