Cork IAFC: Jack Curtin and Seamus Hickey inspires Rockchapel to county final spot

Cork IAFC: Rockchapel 1-13 Glanworth 1-7

Rockchapel are through to the Cork Intermediate 'A' final after outclassing Glanworth at Dromina.

This victory was down to hard work all over the field with midfielder Seamus Hickey an inspirational figure throughout while centre forward William Murphy was brilliant in that playmaking role linking defence and attack.

On a beautiful day for football Glanworth opened the scoring with a good point from Gerry O’Neill before Kevin Collins replied for Rockchapel.

Slowly but surely the ‘Rock’ took control and scores from Jack Curtin (free), Mikey McAuliffe and a smashing effort from Cormac Curtin put daylight between the sides, 0-6 to 0-2 after 23 minutes. At this point Rockchapel threatened to pull away but a brilliant point from Padraig Hannon and a placed effort from Shane O’Riordan kept Glanworth in touch, 0-8 to 0-4 at the break.

Although Rockchapel’s William Murphy didn’t score he was centrally involved in so many scores and he put through Jack Curtin for a fisted point.

Jerome Fitzgibbon, Glanworth getting in a tackle on Cormac Curtin of Rockchapel. Picture Dan Linehan

Seamus Hickey fielded some fantastic ball and he landed the score of the game with a powerful run and inspirational score, 0-10 to 0-5 after 40 minutes. Glanworth briefly threatened to get back in the game with their hard-working midfielder Davie Pyne driving them forward at every opportunity.

Shane O’Riordan kicked over two frees after a sustained period of pressure but Glanworth had to work so hard for every score. Rockchapel responded emphatically though with William Murphy linking up with Jack Curtin who coolly finished to the net with a top-quality finish.

To be fair Glanworth replied with a goal of their own when Stephen Condon finished brilliantly after pouncing on a loose ball from a lobbied in free.

But Rockchapel weren’t to be denied and substitute Jason O’Callaghan finished off the scoring with a lovely point to seal an impressive victory. They will face Mitchelstown or Aghabullogue in the final.

Scorers for Rockchapel: J Curtin 1-5 (4f), M McAuliffe 0-2, K Collins, S Hickey, M O’Keeffe, L Collins, J O’Callaghan, C Curtin 0-1 each.

Scorers for Glanworth: S Condon 1-0, S O’Riordan 0-5 (5f), P Hannon, G O’Neill 0-1 each.

Rockchapel: T Collins; N O’Callaghan, E O’Callaghan, S Curtin; D O’Callaghan, M O’Keeffe, DJ O’Callaghan; S Hickey, C Kepple; J Walsh, W Murphy, C Curtin; J Curtin, M Mc Auliffe, K Collins.

Subs: L Collins for M McAuliffe (45), J O’Callaghan for C Curtin (45), J Forrest for W Murphy (55).

Glanworth: S Cunningham; W Blackburn, B O’Keeffe, J Blackburn; P Blackburn, J Coughlan, J Fitzgibbon; D Pyne, R Murphy; P Hannon, P O’Driscoll, S Finn; S Condon, G O’Neill, S O’Riordan.

Subs: R O’Driscoll for R Murphy (20), M Sheehan for G O’Neill (h/t), B Gallagher for R O’Driscoll (55)

Referee: P O’Leary (Cloughduv)