Weekend GAA previews: Hectic weekend of county finals ahead

SATURDAY

Cork IAFC semi-final

Glanworth v Rockchapel, Dromina (P O’Leary), 3pm

Glanworth will be full of confidence going into this one after taking out a fancied Kilshannig side in the last eight. Jack Curtin and Séamus Hickey are the two Rockchapel players they’ll need to keep a closest eye on if they’re to go a step further and reach the decider.

Verdict: Rockchapel

JAHC quarter-finals

Brian Dillons v Dromtarriffe, Oven (P Lyons), 3pm

Verdict: Brian Dillons

Lisgoold v Inniscarra, Carraig na bhfear (J Murphy), 3pm

Verdict: Lisgoold

Clonakilty v Kinsale, Bandon (B Barry Murphy), 4pm

Verdict: Clonakilty

PIFC semi-final

Kanturk v Cill na Martra, Mallow (A O’Connor), 3pm

Big ask for Kanturk to pick themselves up after coming off second best in last weekend’s entertaining Senior A hurling semi-final.

On top of the disappointment they must be carrying from last that loss, there is bound to be a small bit of fatigue setting in given today’s game represents their 10th championship fixture across the two codes since the last weekend of July.

You’ve also got to factor in that some of their players have also been lining out for Duhallow. Cill na Martra were awesome when hammering Knocknagree in their final group outing - and it is Knocknagree who await the winners of this game. Daniel, Ciarán, and Shane Ó Duinnín will look to continue their fine form from the group stages.

Verdict: Cill na Martra

PIHC final

Blarney v Castlelyons, Páirc Uí Chaoimh (C O’Regan), 7pm

It was interesting to note the comments of Castlelyons manager Ciarán McGann midweek when he told Therese O’Callaghan of this parish that it was not guaranteed Colm Spillane would again line out in attack for the East Cork side. Spillane, better known as a corner-back, has been hugely influential in the number 11 shirt for his club this summer, clipping 2-16 across their four outings.

But there is a strong case to be made for moving him back into more familiar territory this evening given the number of match-winners in the Blarney attack. Pádraig Power, Shane Barrett, Declan Hanlon, and Mark Coleman - the latter is likely to roam between midfield and the half-forward line - hit 4-18 between them in the semi-final.

And while the Castlelyons defence already boasts the hugely capable Colm Barry and Cork senior Niall O’Leary, one would imagine they would welcome the assistance of Spillane. Castlelyons’ success, or otherwise, in stopping the aforementioned Blarney quartet will go a long way to deciding the outcome of this game.

Verdict: Castlelyons

Cavan SFC final replay

Kingscourt v Crosserlough, Kingspan Breffni Park 5pm.

These delivered a tremendous game last weekend and there is little reason that it won’t deliver further entertainment. We get the sense Crosserlough used their get out of jail card last weekend and will exhibit freedom this time around.

Verdict: Crosserlough.

Donegal SHC final

Setanta v St Eunan’s, O’Donnell Park 4pm.

Setanta’s goals were the difference in last year’s final between these two and they can prevail again.

Verdict: Setanta.

Kildare SFC final

Athy v Moorefield, St Conleth’s Park 4.30pm.

Athy, even though they have oodles of county talents, have to be wary that they didn’t run their race in seeing off Sarsfields. That this clash comes so quickly after they pulled off that slightly surprising victory won’t help them and Moorefield’s nous can steer them to the title.

Verdict: Moorefield.

Laois SFC quarter-final

Ballyfin v An Fraoch, O’Moore Park 3pm.

Verdict: Ballyfin.

Leitrim SHC final

Carrick Hurling v Cluainin Iomáint, Páirc Seán MacDiarmada 3.30pm.

They’ve contested the last four deciders and Carrick have won the last three. The four-in-a-row is on the cards.

Verdict: Carrick Hurling.

Louth SHC final

Knockbridge v St Fechin’s, Darver 3pm.

Runners-up the last three times, surely this is St Fechins’ time to shine?

Verdict: St Fechin’s.

Waterford SFC semi-final

Ballinacourty v The Nire, Fraher Field 7pm.

Postponed because a Covid case, we maintain The Nire have an opportunity to avail of injury problems in the Ballinacourty camp.

Verdict: The Nire.

SUNDAY

Cork SAHC final

Charleville v Fr O’Neill’s, Páirc Uí Chaoimh (C Lyons), 12.30pm.

A meeting of the 2018 and 2019 premier intermediate champions. This is also a repeat of the 2018 premier intermediate semi-final which Charleville won 4-17 to 2-14. Expect another high-scoring encounter tomorrow. Fr O’Neill’s have been averaging around 3-17 per game this summer, Charleville 2-22. As has been said so often before, Darragh Fitzgibbon is the beating heart of this Charleville team.

So much of what Charleville do well comes from the artistry of the Cork hurler. Fr O’Neill’s need to somehow curtail his influence if they’re to avenge the defeat of two years ago. Declan Dalton is a similar focal point for the East Cork side. They do have a second talisman in Billy Dunne.

The latter has helped himself to a tidy 4-12 this summer. Mark O’Keeffe has certainly strengthened the Fr O'Neill's defence since being redeployed from the half-forward line for this campaign, but he will need those around him getting the very best out of themselves for the men from Ballymacoda and Ladysbridge to prevail.

Verdict: Charleville

Premier SFC semi-finals

Nemo Rangers v Duhallow, Páirc Uí Rinn (A Long), 2pm.

A rather simple instruction for Duhallow: Watch Luke Connolly. Wherever he goes, wherever he drifts, have your top man-marking defender right there beside him. But, of course, as recent games have proven, this rather simple instruction is not so simple to execute. Connolly is enjoying a rich vein of form and his threat does not wane the further from goal he is, as his ball for Mark Cronin's green flag against Ballincollig highlighted.

The Duhallow management will have studied closely how Ballincollig's strong and direct running game punctured holes in the champions' defence. You can be certain this is an approach they will attempt to mix into their play. Duhallow won't need telling how fortunate they were to sneak over the line against Valley Rovers. It was, though, only their second game of the championship and they'll be stronger for each time they play together. Yet again, they have a number of players lining out for their clubs less than 24 hours before this game. That is not exactly a help.

Verdict: Nemo Rangers

Castlehaven v St Finbarr’s, Páirc Uí Rinn (J Ryan), 7pm.

Both sides head into this game somewhat wary - and understandably so. St Finbarr’s are facing into their second game in the space of four days and it remains to be seen if tired bodies or minds will be a factor. The mood will also be fairly low in Paul O’Keeffe’s camp after Wednesday’s really poor quarter-final showing. Bar Cillian Myers Murray, how many Barrs players can have been satisfied with their quarter-final performance. Can they turn it around in such a short space of time?

The Haven, meanwhile, don’t know where they stand having not played competitively in a month. The number one seeds will have noted how rusty the Barr's were coming off a long lay-off in the aforementioned quarter-final and, similarly, the Glen hurlers in their semi-final against Erin’s Own.

As ever, Mark Collins and the Hurley brothers will give the opposition defence plenty to think about as the men from West Cork chase a first county final appearance in five years.

Verdict: Castlehaven

SAFC semi-final

O’Donovan Rossa v Éire Óg, Clonakilty (J Bermingham), 2pm

It has been almost a month since O’Donovan Rossa played competitively. That has to be a concern for their management. Consider also that Éire Óg have played two championship games in that time - one each in hurling and football - and won both. Ciarán Sheehan is an injury doubt for the Ovens side. They still have plenty of firepower in the form of Daniel Goulding and Colm O'Callaghan.

Their quarter-final hammering of St Michael’s was a real statement of intent. For O’Donovan Rossa, the charge for a final place will be led by the likes of David Shannon, Kevin Davis, and Donal Óg Hodnett,

Verdict: Éire Óg

IAFC semi-final

Aghabullogue v Mitchelstown, Mallow (C Dinneen), 2pm Both sides arrive into this game off the back of comprehensive quarter-final wins. Mitchelstown's Cathail O’Mahony is the championship’s top-scorer and must be the number one priority of the Aghabullogue defence, possibly a job for O’Mahony's 2019 Cork U20 teammate Paul Ring. Down the other end, Evan O’Sullivan has been showing very well for an Aghabullogue side who are bidding to follow in the footsteps of the club’s hurlers who last weekend booked their place in the intermediate decider.

Verdict: Aghabullogue

Carlow SFC quarter-final

Palatine v O’Hanrahan’s, Netwatch Cullen Park 7pm.

Verdict: Palatine.

Derry SFC final

O’Donovan Rossa, Magherafelt v Slaughtneil, Bellaghy 4.30pm.

It’s strange to see defending champions so unfancied but then they are coming up against a Slaughtneil side who look almost as strong as they were when they claimed four consecutive titles between 2014 and ‘17.

Verdict: Slaughtneil.

Galway SFC final

Moycullen v Mountbellew/Moylough, Pearse Stadium 4pm.

It’s difficult to believe that this is the first final without Corofin since 2012. There had been slight indication in the last couple of years that they could be caught in the county and Mountbellew/Moylough were so good in seeing them off last weekend.

The problem for them, like Athy in Kildare, is that they may have already played their final. Moycullen are a team with verve and could exploit any hangover from that win.

Verdict: Moycullen.

Galway SHC final

Turloughmore v St Thomas, Kenny Park 2pm.

Another week’s break and St Thomas may be more fancied but it’s such a quick turnaround after a battle of a semi-final while Turloughmore have had the chance to rest.

All the same, they last appeared in a final when one of their greats Martin Naughton was at the height of his powers and St Thomas’ experience should count for a lot.

Verdict: St Thomas.

Laois SFC quarter-finals

Graiguecullen v Ballylinan, O’Moore Park 1pm.

Verdict: Graiguecullen.

Portarlington v O’Dempseys, O’Moore Park 3pm.

Verdict: Portarlington.

Emo v Portlaoise, O’Moore Park 5pm.

Verdict: Portlaoise.

Longford SHC final

Longford Slashers v Wolfe Tones, Pearse Park 4pm.

Slashers will hope to make up for last year’s final loss when Wolfe Tones were surprisingly missing.

Verdict: Wolfe Tones.

Limerick SFC final

Adare v Ballylanders, LIT Gaelic Grounds 2pm.

The Kerry influence has well and truly made Adare a dual club these last four seasons and they go into this clash as heavy favourites, something they were nothing close to being three years ago when they saw off Newcastle West.

A year later and they beat these south Limerick men in the final by four points. Ballylanders can’t let Adare steam ahead in the first half as they did against their neighbours Galbally.

Verdict: Adare.

Meath SFC final

Ratoath v Gaeil Colmcille, Páirc Tailteann 2.15pm.

A true battle of north versus south here but if the Kells men stand a chance of upsetting the odds they must make it a dogfight. Should this be a shootout, there will only be one winner as the Ratoath side welcome back the Wallaces into their ranks. Ratoath have other county talent in the likes of Bryan McMahon too and should make it back-to-back titles.

Verdict: Ratoath.

Offaly SFC final

Rhode v Tullamore, Bord na Mona O’Connor Park 4pm.

A ninth consecutive final appearance for Rhode but one of their three previous defeats at this stage came to their opponents tomorrow back in 2013. Rhode’s veterans won’t forget that in a hurry.

They have been a little bit patchy on their way here most recently in needing extra-time to see off Edenderry but know how to turn it on when it matters.

Verdict: Rhode.

Westmeath SHC final

Castletown-Geoghegan v Clonkill, TEG Cusack Park 4pm.

These two will duke it out for the second final in a row and it’s Castletown-Geoghegan who are slightly more fancied to avenge last year’s loss. We wouldn’t dismiss Clonkill’s hunger for the three-in-a-row, though.

Verdict: Clonkill.

Wexford SFC final

Starlights v Castletown-Liam Mellows, Chadwicks Wexford Park 1.30pm.

Starlights can’t say they’re not battle-hardened after a humdinger against Shelmaliers last day out but Castletown-Liam Mellows can stay the course to claim a second successive title.

Verdict: Castletown-Liam Mellows.