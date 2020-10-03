Cork Premier SFC: Duhallow great Donncha O’Connor still hunting the grail

Ten years younger and Donncha O’Connor would have shied away from agreeing to an interview before a big championship game. “I’ve not played well after doing ones the last couple of times,” he explains. “Arra, I’m too old to care.”

Now 39, the grand old duke of Duhallow still yearns for a senior county title. Three times he’s got within an hour of one only to come away with nothing each time.

“It is an itch, it definitely is. Three finals now beaten and if you look on the first two (2012, ’18) we were slightly the better team in both but didn’t finish it out. By no means were we the better team against Nemo last year. As the man says, time is running out but I didn’t worry about age before and I’m not worrying about it now either.”

It’s not as if he’s added much to the 12 stone he carried during his Cork days either. “Arra, I don’t go mad on the chips and burgers. Don’t get me wrong, I like them and I like the pints too but you can’t do much of that now.

“But I would be used to holding tough until the championship is over before you go for a drink or a takeaway and the lockdown would have added to that. I tip away in the gym the odd night. Maybe it’s that I’m lucky that I don’t put on too much weight either.”

The camaraderies helps too. O’Connor wasn’t too enthused heading to face UCC in Glantane towards the end of August but upon arrival the banter kicked in.

“There wasn’t a sinner there because supporters obviously weren’t allowed to go. It was a Sunday evening game and I was driving down and thinking beforehand, ‘There’s nothing attractive about playing this game’.

“But once the lads started gathering and we were outside the place having the craic before we went playing I was all for it and I didn’t care.

It’s the enjoyment with them but don’t get me wrong you need to win too.

What followed was a 10-goal extra-time thriller, Duhallow’s aggregate total of 32 points just about enough to see them through. “It was mad to play in it,” he recalls. “I can’t describe it other than that. I did feel we were going to win it at one or two stages but to concede six goals obviously wasn’t good enough.

"We knew that but it was an enjoyable game to play in. It’s not often you play in those games when nearly every attack ends up in a score.

“There were a lot of good players involved. We defended recklessly. At one stage, a ball was kicked in and a forward turning away from goal put it in the net. They were on about (David) Clifford’s goal during the week but this fella’s goal was almost as good only it wasn’t shown.”

O’Connor admits they rode their luck even more in the quarter-final against Valley Rovers. “We didn’t get going at all and missed a few handy chances. We were more fortunate in the Valleys game. They probably should have seen the game out but we went and won it. They had chances when they were three up but in the last five minutes we took our chances and went at it. You could say they threw it away but Duhallow didn’t give up fighting.”

After leaving it too late to catch up on Nemo in last year’s final, O’Connor knows what the divisional team can’t do against the champions. “Nemo were obviously good in the first half but in the second half we ended up coming back and I thought we played well but we were too far down.

“We can’t afford to go five or six points down to them because that gives them a chance to catch you on the counterattack and they’re very good at that.

We have to try and stay the game rather than trying to chase the game in the second half.