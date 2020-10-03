Preview: Glen Rovers will rid themselves of rustiness on irregular county final day

Both sides arrive into this fixture with neither having been at their best in securing a final ticket.

Rockies manager Fergal Ryan stated in these pages yesterday how pleasing it was that his charges were able to come through a game where their opponents had "played the better hurling" for a good stretch of proceedings.

For Glen Rovers, rustiness, brought about by a four-week lay-off, was an obvious problem last weekend and the hope must be that every last drop of dirty petrol was spilt against Erin's Own.

Where the Glen team almost picks itself these days, Ryan has one or two selection headaches. Tadhg Deasy, for the second knockout fixture in-a-row, impressed off the bench.

He ended the UCC win with 0-5 beside his name. Really and truly, there's not much more he could have done in putting forward a case for inclusion in the first 15 tomorrow. John Cashman is another who can't be far away from a starting berth.

Goals proved such a source of oxygen to Blackrock last weekend and we also saw in the second semi-final how a leakier than usual Glen rearguard was taken for three green flags.

Alan Connolly has shown a penchant for goals throughout the championship and he is one player the Glen cannot afford to give even the slightest opening to.

You'd expect Stephen McDonnell to pick up Connolly, but who the Glen detail onto Michael O'Halloran will be an important call. Do they entrust one of the regular corner-backs or is Robert Downey removed from the half-back line and sent back to marshal his Cork teammate.

Down the other end, Blackrock must plot for Patrick Horgan, but however they intend to go about limiting Horgan's input, it must be part of a broader defensive plan as Dean Brosnan, Simon Kennefick, and Conor Dorris are all more than capable of doing damage.

Fergal Ryan’s charges are not unfamiliar with county final day having been here in 2017. But they do not boast the experience their opponents have in the locker of coming out on the right side of a county final result. Then again, will that even be a factor given this is not your normal county final day.

While Blackrock are the more balanced, the Glen look the stronger.

Verdict: Glen Rovers

