Fergal Ryan believes spirited Blackrock can finally bring back the glory days

What better preparation can there be for a county final than to have come through an absorbing extra-time battle where the vanquished opposition played the better hurling for a good stretch of proceedings.

That’s Blackrock's story this week as they count down the days to Sunday’s Cork hurling decider and a chance to end the club’s 18-year long wait for county glory.

Having found themselves trailing UCC at half-time and the second water break during last Saturday’s breathless 63-score semi-final, the winners needed late, late points from Niall Cashman and Alan Connolly (free) to force extra-time and prolong their stay in the championship.

Even at the quick turnaround midway through extra-time, UCC had gone back in front, albeit by the narrowest of margins.

But hang tough did the Rockies, making the decisive burst thereafter to seal their place in the decider.

To be still standing at the end of the 80-plus minutes, despite their opponents having “played the better hurling”, was very, very pleasing, declared Rockies manager Fergal Ryan when chatting to this newspaper on Wednesday evening.

“They never gave up,” begins Ryan, casting his mind back to last weekend’s epic clash.

“Having watched the game back on the Examiner stream, UCC probably played the better hurling, I would suggest, for a good part of that game. The nice thing is that we hung in there. In the end, then, that little bit of maybe togetherness or club spirit gave us that little burst to get our noses in front.

“It wasn't that they were way superior than us, I just think they played that little bit better than us. But, as I say, we never dropped the heads. They focused on keep going, keep going, keep going. That is what we are trying to get into them. They stuck to it and it was a great win.”

Given the end-to-end nature of the semi-final, trying to influence proceedings from the sideline was no straightforward task. It was, he said, a case of having to let the players find a solution by themselves to the various issues as they arose on the field.

“You got to let them work it out on the pitch. If they are working it out on the pitch, you are in a far better scenario. Now, there were times when we were shouting in for them to avoid UCC’s spare man in the backline because we pucked so much ball down on top of him, pucked it away to him needlessly at times.

“In the throes of a match and in the heat of being challenged, sometimes you can take the wrong option.

A lot of times, we took the wrong option, but luckily enough, we took enough right options just at the end to get us over.

Ryan was at the helm when this Rockies group reached the final in 2017. The hope is their experience of that unsuccessful outing against Imokilly will prove informative for this their second shot at silverware.

“Given they have only been in one and lost it, there is a little bit of disappointment and hurt that you'd like them to call on on the day. There is that little bit of, ‘can I do anything better in this game now that we have another chance’.

“There are a number of things that are different this time around. They are three years older. As you age, you naturally get a little bit more knowledgeable. They definitely are a more mature bunch. Even looking at the UCC game and some of the other games, we have played well, went out of the game, and then came back into it even though other teams have had their period of dominance. That's experience, and that comes with playing together and understanding each other. They have had three more years of it so hopefully it will stand to us.”

The manager was centrally involved as a player on the last occasion the Rockies were first to the mountain top. He was also involved in a playing capacity when last the Glen and Blackrock met in a championship fixture in 2008.

“We have played each other very few times over the last number of years in championship. We haven't met in a final since 1978. But tradition counts for something and both clubs have it in abundance from the number of county titles they have and the number of finals they have played in over the last 50 and 60 years.

“Each year, we are saying, 'we'll bridge the gap [to 2002], we'll bridge it, we'll bridge it'. We had a chance in 2017, didn't do it. Now, we have another chance. We have a good crop of players together and hopefully there will be more after this year. But we can only focus on the now and certainly that is our aim, to bridge that gap.

I think on Sunday it will come down to who is wanting it that bit more.