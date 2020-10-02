Armagh GAA confirm number of football squad test positive for Covid-19

The Armagh County Board have confirmed a number of their senior football panel have tested positive for Covid-19.

After a case in the Donegal camp last month, Armagh are the second county set-up to confirm they had been affected by the coronavirus disease.

The statement reads: “Following a recent outbreak in a local club, Armagh Senior Football team has a number of confirmed positive results for COVID-19. We are strictly following the GAA and public health advice and as a precautionary measure we have postponed collective training.

“These are difficult times for our communities and Armagh GAA urge all members to follow the public health guidelines.”

Although team-mates are considered casual contacts because they liaise outside, the use of dressing rooms is permitted at inter-county level and there would have been collective gym sessions. Armagh also played Galway in a challenge game last weekend.

Armagh are chasing promotion from Division 2 and are due to face Roscommon in a top-of-the-table clash in 15 days.

They follow that home game with a trip to Clare the weekend afterwards before their knock-out Ulster quarter-final against Derry in Celtic Park on November 1.