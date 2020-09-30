James Crowley kicks injury time winner as Tomás Ó Sé guides Glanmire to minor victory

Rebel Óg Premier 1 MFC final: Glanmire 0-13 Douglas 1-9

James Crowley was the Glanmire hero as he kicked an injury-time winner in the Rebel Óg Premier 1 minor football championship final at Páirc Uí Rinn last night. Douglas had cancelled a three-point deficit only for Glanmire’s top forward Cathal McCarthy to draw a foul and Crowley obliged from the resultant free.

It means 12 months after being crowned Premier 2 champions, Glanmire with Kerry legend Tomás Ó Sé in their backroom, defeated the titleholders in an exciting contest. When these sided met in the group stage, victory also went to Glanmire.

There were many standout performers for the winners. From full-back Olan Kelleher who didn’t put a foot wrong to corner-forward McCarthy who was a constant threat throughout in a game that was level at the interval, and tied twice more before Crowley’s heroics.

Glanmire set the pace moving into a two points lead with points from the lively McCarthy, in the second and fourth minute.

Douglas found their groove when Conor O’Donovan landed a point a minute later. But a third point for McCarthy gave Glanmire a narrow lead at the water break.

Naoise Marron, Glanmire being tackled by Casey Buckley of Douglas.

Fifteen minutes went by without a score for Douglas, until Aaron Sheehy clipped over a point. Glanmire pushed on again, unanswered points from Luke Elliott and Crowley (free) left them on 0-5 to 0-2 ahead.

Alan O’Hare then did really well to find the net for Douglas to level matters four minutes from the interval. Twice more the teams exchanged points to leave the half-way score, 1-4 to 0-7.

A pair of Sheehy frees handed Douglas the advantage at the change of ends – the second of which was converted from a tight angle.

In keeping with this nip and tuck affair, Glanmire took over once again and opened up a three point gap thanks to two frees from Crowley, one each from McCarthy and Ollie Compton and a free from captain David Lynch, 0-12 to 1-6.

O’Hare led the Douglas fightback. O’Donovan landed a point and when Sheehy kicked a point it was deadlock, 1-9 to 0-12.

It was left to Crowley then to score the winner.

Scorers for Glanmire: C McCarthy (0-5), J Crowley (0-4 frees), D Lynch (0-2 frees), L Elliott and O Compton (0-1 each).

Scorers for Douglas: A O’Hare (1-2), A Sheehy (0-4, 0-2 frees), C O’Donovan (0-2), E Nash (0-1 free).

GLANMIRE: O Sheppard; E Geary, J Gibson, J O’Sullivan; D Long, O Kelleher, D Murray; D Lynch (Capt), J Kingston; B Nodwell; D Hogan, J Crowley; C McCarthy; L Elliott, O Crompton.

Sub: N Marron for O Compton (50).

DOUGLAS: C O’Leary (Capt); S Geaney, C Buckley, C Donlon; D Kelly, D Burke, C Kenny; E Nash, M Howell; M Nason, A O’Hare, S Aherne; C O’Donovan, F Sheehan, A Sheehy.

Subs: K McSweeney for F Sheehan, D Squires for C Donlon (both half-time), F Sheehan for M Nason (42).

Referee: Brian Coniry (Crosshaven).