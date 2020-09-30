Niall Morgan: GAA season should be 'reconsidered'

Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan believes the 2020 inter-county season should be abandoned.

Morgan expects inter-county competitions to resume next month but is not sure they should.

The two-time Ulster SFC medal winner, in conversation with Tyrone website teamtalkmag.com earlier this week, said the decision to resume the 2020 inter-county season needs to be reconsidered. Tyrone will finish out their Division 1 league campaign next month before travelling to Ballybofey on Sunday, November 1 for their Ulster quarter-final against Donegal.

“I think [the inter-county season] probably will go ahead, but I don't think it should, if that makes sense. I think, at this stage, there is too much going on, there are too many contradictions coming out from different sections.

“They talk about keeping bubbles tight and stuff, but then you can go up to Garvaghey (Tyrone GAA centre of excellence) and train with boys from multiple different clubs, who have multiple different jobs in multiple offices, and you are bringing it in all together.

“Even me as a teacher, I have 29 in my class, and I'm bringing all their bubbles up to Garvaghey with me, and any other teacher is bringing the same in. To me, it doesn't sit right and it is something I think needs to be reconsidered at this stage,” Morgan remarked.

“Whenever it was announced, it was a great idea and things were on the downward spiral, but you have to take things as they come and at the minute with the numbers rising and rising quite quickly, I just don't know whether it is the best thing to do.”

Morgan’s club, Edendork, won the Tyrone intermediate championship earlier this month, with Morgan describing as disappointing, though understandable, that they won’t have the opportunity to challenge for provincial club honours.

It would have been nice to be giving it a rattle, but it is not to be.