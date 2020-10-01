Marc Ó Sé: Defence still the number one concern for Kerry 

Marc Ó Sé believes Kerry's defence remains 'a huge worry' and he has challenged manager Peter Keane to establish a full-back line that 'strikes fear into the opposition'.

Keane and coach Donie Buckley were credited with improving the Kingdom's defence in 2019 though the concession of three goals in both the League and Munster finals were concerning.

They also leaked a goal in each of the All-Ireland final ties against Dublin and coughed up an average of 17.6 points per game in this year's League, though still only lost one of those spring matches and are currently second.

Three-time All-Star defender and 2007 Footballer of the Year Ó Sé believes it amounts to a general improvement but reckons there's still some distance to go.

"It's an area that is a huge worry," said Ó Sé, referencing the three goals they conceded in last year's Munster final against Cork, whom they meet in this year's provincial semi-finals on November 8. "That said, we did improve after that game in our defence. But it was an area in our game we needed to improve on.

"I think Tadhg Morley at full-back, he would see himself as a half-back. But look, that has happened in Kerry in the past — John O'Keeffe was playing midfield for Kerry and then in 1975 Mick O'Dwyer saw full-back as a needy area. John O'Keeffe went in there and won Footballer of the Year.

"In 2000, Barry O'Shea had got injured in 1999 against Roscommon and Páidí (Ó Sé) saw full-back as a needy area. He put Seamus Moynihan in there and he won Footballer of the Year. So players are adaptable, if you can play football then in my belief you can play in any position out the field.

"I think Morley went in there and acquitted himself very well, Tom O'Sullivan got an All-Star last year, so there are players there.

"But it is still an area where man-marking could be an issue. I think Tom O'Sullivan acquitted himself quite well this year in terms of scores conceded against him, very few.

"But you need to be able to look at the Kerry full-back line and say, 'There are three man-markers there, three fellas that could go out on a given day and do a job'.

If you are going to take on the likes of the Dubs, who is going to mark Con O'Callaghan, who is going to mark Paul Mannion, who is going to mark Dean Rock?

"You are going to have to have three man-markers because what we've seen from Dublin is that you might keep two of them quiet but the third fella will cause wreck.

"For Kerry to succeed this year, that is certainly an area they will have to hone in on, to make sure that the full-back line strikes fear into the opposition. It is a challenge in front of Peter Keane. There are good players, we mentioned Morley, Tom O'Sullivan, good players, but they probably need to bring it up a gear in terms of the man-marking."

Despite his Kerry concerns, Ó Sé believes Dublin could also be vulnerable due to Jack McCaffrey's exit, the new management and the Championship's knockout structure.

"I do agree that the new system certainly helps other teams," said Ó Sé, discussing Dublin. "On a given day, if you're up for it, I think that's the one year that Dublin can be got at."

On All-Star McCaffrey, Ó Sé said: "Certainly without Jack McCaffrey they are a different team."

Ó Sé was also strong on the potential impact that Dr Crokes' Tony Brosnan, currently recovering from a punctured lung, could have for Kerry.

"If he's back he is going to put serious pressure on that full-forward line. They are all going to be looking over their shoulder, with the exception of David Clifford, because Brosnan has been outstanding in the county championship, not just this year but last year too and he's a player that if fit, I would see starting on the Kerry team."

