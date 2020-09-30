Marc Ó Sé: Kerry 'very blessed' to have David Clifford to worry Dublin

Kerry great Marc Ó Sé admits they're "very blessed" to have a player who can truly scare Dublin in David Clifford.

Kingdom captain Clifford is already a double All-Star and caused panic in the Dublin defence throughout both of last year's All-Ireland final ties.

More recently, Clifford held his nerve in this year's National League with a late, late equaliser in a 1-19 to 1-19 stalemate with Dublin, scoring 1-3 that evening.

Clifford displayed his genius again last weekend with 1-4, including a wonder goal, in East Kerry's county SFC final defeat of Mid Kerry.

Asked if Clifford is the man who could break Dublin's bid for six-in-a-row this year, Ó Sé nodded enthusiastically: "I definitely think so."

And the five-time All-Ireland winner revealed a conversation he had with Dublin's James McCarthy that suggests the holders rate the Fossa talent highly.

"I was chatting to James McCarthy last year, just before Christmas, congratulating him on the five-in-a-row and all of that and asking him about the final and the replay," said Ó Sé.

"I said, 'Are ye going to share the love and let any team in?' Straight away the conversation broke towards David and how impressed he was with him, how good this fella is. I think he was the one player that really worried the Dubs last year.

"If you look at the drawn match, I think that in terms of scoring he didn't score that much yet he had a huge influence. He was the cause of the penalty, he kicked two points, missed two earlier shots, and of course, Jonny Cooper got sent off (for fouling him). Look at the replay, I think it was five points he scored.

"Even if you look at the county final last weekend, Peter Crowley was marking him for the goal, you couldn't say Peter did much wrong but what David did do so well was his running off the ball. David was running behind him, he ran right and then he'd double back left.

"It was a lovely pass in but from a defender's point of view you're saying, 'Worst case scenario here, it's a point with the right leg'. But it was just a bullet of a shot. It was phenomenal. We're so lucky to have him down here.

I teach with his uncle Fergus and by all accounts, they were living in Dublin for years so he could have been lost to the Dubs. We're very blessed to have him down here."

Kerry will return to competitive action in Division 1 of the League on Saturday, October 17 against Monaghan, in Inniskeen.

They are currently in second position, a point behind Galway, with outstanding ties against Monaghan and Donegal. Galway have to play Mayo and Dublin so another national title is a very real possibility for Kerry before the Championship begins.

"I know (Kerry) training is in full swing at the moment, he had the East Kerry and Mid Kerry players back last night for the first time so it is all systems go and there will be huge emphasis on the National League," said Ó Sé.

"Because if you think about it, it is a short season. It's October, November, December, that's only three months of a season there. I think he'll want to get off to a good start."

