Third Level GAA on hold until further notice

All third level GAA has ground to a standstill on the back of public health protection measures introduced last week.

Having taken advice from their own Covid advisory group as well, Croke Park has informed their higher education units that training and games in colleges and universities is not permitted to take place on campus until further notice.

Notice of the decision came on the back of last Friday’s Irish University Association (IUA) announcement that no club or social activities could take place on campus. That was a day before UCC lost their epic Cork PSHC semi-final to Blackrock. However, the championship game was not a higher education fixture and therefore could take place. Had they won through to this Sunday’s final, UCC would have had to train away from the university grounds.

In an email to GAA development officers in third level institutions, the GAA state: “Following the move of Third Level Colleges to level 3 and the IUA statement from 25.09.20, there should be no Third Level GAA training and matches taking place until further notice. This applies to all third level GAA clubs in the 32 counties. These restrictions are being implemented in consultation with the GAA Covid Advisory Group.”

It remains to be seen if there are any ramifications for county teams who use university and college grounds to train. UL facilities, for example, have regularly been used by Clare and Limerick although they have their own training grounds in Caherlohan and Rathkeale respectively. But with senior, U20 and U17 teams all preparing for championship right now the demands on pitches are high.

Earlier today, it was confirmed the McRory Cup finalists St Colman’s, Newry and St Patrick’s Maghera, will share the cup as plans to reschedule Ulster’s premier secondary schools football decider were shelved. The game had been due to take place on St Patrick’s Day prior to the GAA’s decision to suspend all activities.