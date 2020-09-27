Luke Connolly's hat-trick inspires Nemo Rangers through Ballincollig test

Cork Premier SFC q-f: Nemo Rangers 5-7 Ballincollig 0-14

A Luke Connolly hat-trick has moved Nemo Rangers within one hour of a third county final appearance in four years.

Connolly was in irresistible form during Sunday evening’s high octane and, at times, heated quarter-final, the Cork forward having a lead role in the creation of the two goals he was not at the end of.

The result aside, though, this is a performance neither the Nemo management nor players will be getting too excited about.

Yes, they mined goals at key times in proceedings, their two second-half green flags, in particular, stemming from their effectiveness when hitting Ballincollig on the counter, but there were plenty of questions asked of their midfield and defence and not always did they have the answer.

Certainly, there were many turnovers throughout the field which the champions would not at all have been pleased to cough up.

That this game had to be moved from its original date because of a Covid case in the Ballincollig club means Nemo have a quick turnaround to their semi-final, Paul O’Donovan’s charges returning inside the whitewash this Sunday for a repeat of the 2019 coounty final against Duhallow.

What they can take as read heading into this weekend’s penultimate round fixture is that the Duhallow defence won’t be half as open as Ballincollig’s was. Moreover, the number of goal opportunities they were both gifted and engineered here won’t be half as plentiful next time out.

Podsie O’Mahony’s Ballincollig side played a high-risk running game which, on the occasions it broke down, left them terribly exposed at the back. On another day, they could well have gotten away with such an approach. The undeniable class in the Nemo forward unit, however, meant Ballincollig were time and again punished on the counter.

The first goal nine minutes in was something of a present, a Ballincollig restart punted into the path of Paul Kerrigan. He fed Barry O’Driscoll who, in turn, offloaded to Connolly, the full-forward crashing the ball to the net to hand the city men a 1-2 to 0-1 advantage.

Ballincollig toiled so diligently to work themselves back into the game and three-in-a-row from Cian Dorgan, Darren Murphy, and Cian Kiely cancelled out the early concession of a goal.

Parity was restored by the 27th minute (1-4 to 0-7), but Ballincollig’s enterprising and energetic first-half showing was undone by two Nemo goals approaching the break.

The first of this pair had its roots in a delicious Connolly pass to Ronan Dalton which ripped apart the Ballincollig rearguard. Dalton threw possession across the large parallelogram to Mark Cronin and he duly obliged in finding the net.

Their third goal was of a controversial nature, full-back Liam Jennings extremely hard done by when referee David Murnane adjudged him to have fouled Peter Morgan as the latter attempted to get his shot away.

Once the protestations had finished, Connolly stepped up to the penalty mark to score his second of the night.

The interval scoreline of 3-4 to 0-7 was rough justice on Ballincollig whose one meaningful goal chance in the opening half was kicked by Evan Cooke straight at Micheál Aodh Martin.

Colin Moore, Dorgan (free), and Cian Kiely’s second narrowed the gap to four, 3-5 to 0-10, come the 40th minute. Darren Murphy, from a difficult angle, sought to make it a one-score game shortly after, but his shot fell a long way short of the target. Gathering the breaking ball, Nemo swept down the field, Luke Connolly finishing the move to complete his hat-trick.

Another three Ballincollig points followed, their comeback bid again unraveling in one single Nemo counter, this time Connolly provided the assist to Dalton who sealed the result on 55 minutes and condemned their opponents to a fourth quarter-final defeat in six seasons.

Scorers for Nemo Rangers: L Connolly (3-3, 1-0 pen, 0-2 frees, 0-1 ‘45); M Cronin (1-2, 0-1 free); R Dalton (1-1); P Kerrigan (0-1).

Scorers for Ballincollig: C Dorgan (0-5, 0-2 ‘45, 0-1 free); D Murphy (0-4); C Kiely (0-2); E Cooke, C Moore, D Dorgan (0-1 each).

Nemo Rangers: M Aodh Martin; A Cronin, K Histon, B Cripps; J Horgan, K O’Donovan, S Cronin; P Morgan, J McDermott; C O’Brien, R Dalton, B O’Driscoll; M Cronin, L Connolly, P Kerrigan.

Subs: C Horgan for Morgan (48 mins); B Murphy for J Horgan (56); C Kiely for Dalton (66).

Ballincollig: J Gibbons; C Moore, L Jennings, S Murphy; JP Murphy, N Galvin, C Kiely; S Kiely, K Coleman; E Cooke, L Fahy, K Browne; D Murphy, C Dorgan, P Kelly.

Subs: D Dorgan for Fahy (HT); G O’Donoghue for Browne (38); E Reilly for Coleman (51); C O’Donovan for M Cronin (60).

Referee: D Murnane.