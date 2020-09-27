St Loman’s dig deep to clinch Westmeath title

St Loman’s, Mullingar 0-17

Tyrrellspass 2-9 (after extra-time)

Gerry Buckley, Mullingar

Westmeath SFC final

It took extra-time for pre-match favourites St Loman’s, Mullingar to edge past Tyrrellspass in an absorbing Westmeath SFC final in Mullingar on Sunday afternoon.

The sides were tied at half-time in normal time (0-6 to 1-3), Tyrrellspass’ goal coming from an 18th-minute penalty converted by Ger Egan. St Loman’s led by two points with the hour elapsed, but substitute Evan Connell goaled for the underdogs deep into injury-time. However, there was still time for John Heslin to equalise from a difficult free to bring the game to extra-time.

St Loman’s led by a point (0-15 to 2-8) at half-time in extra-time, and they doubled that advantage in the second period with Heslin and Ronan O’Toole prominent in attack.

Scorers for St Loman’s, Mullingar: J Heslin (0-8, 5 frees), R O’Toole (0-3), P Foy (0-2), K Reilly, S McCartan, F O’Hara, K Regan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tyrrellspass: G Egan (1-5 (1-0 pen, 4f), E Connell (1-0), A O’Brien (0-2), A Flanagan, D McNicholas (0-1 each).

ST LOMAN'S MULLINGAR: J Daly; P Dowdall, D O’Keeffe, D Whelan; K Reilly, R Jones, C O’Donoghue; S Flanagan, F Ayorinde; C Reilly, R O’Toole, S McCartan; P Foy, J Heslin, F O’Hara.

Subs: R Sheahan for C Reilly (38 mins), K Regan for Jones (55 mins), E Gaffney for O’Hara (60 + 4 mins), S Kelly for O’Donoghue (e/t, 19 mins).

TYRRELLPASS: D Quinn; J Corcoran, J Gonoud, S Quinn; V Sizychas, N Harte, C Slevin; D Lynam, Denis Glennon; A O’Brien, A Flanagan, D McNicholas; K Geraghty, David Glennon, G Egan.

Subs: B Slevin for Sizychas (half-time), T Ryan for Geraghty (45 mins), C Rigney for C Slevin (50 mins), E Connell for David Glennon (56 mins), C Dunne for Rigney (e/t, half-time), M Geraghty for O’Brien (e/t, half-time), P Sheridan for Flanagan (e/t, 13 mins).

Referee: P Fox (Rosemount).