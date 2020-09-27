St Loman’s dig deep to clinch Westmeath title

It took extra-time for pre-match favourites St Loman’s, Mullingar to edge past Tyrrellspass in an absorbing Westmeath SFC final in Mullingar on Sunday afternoon.
The sides were tied at half-time in normal time (0-6 to 1-3), Tyrrellspass’ goal coming from an 18th-minute penalty converted by Ger Egan. St Loman’s led by two points with the hour elapsed, but substitute Evan Connell goaled for the underdogs deep into injury-time. However, there was still time for John Heslin to equalise from a difficult free to bring the game to extra-time.
St Loman’s led by a point (0-15 to 2-8) at half-time in extra-time, and they doubled that advantage in the second period with Heslin and Ronan O’Toole prominent in attack.