St Loman’s dig deep to clinch Westmeath title

27 September 2020; John Heslin of St Loman's Mullingar celebrates following the Westmeath County Senior Football Championship Final match between Tyrrelspass and St Loman's Mullingar at TEG Cusack Park in Mullingar, Westmeath. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Sunday, September 27, 2020 - 17:13 PM
Gerry Buckley

St Loman’s, Mullingar 0-17 

Tyrrellspass 2-9 (after extra-time) 

Gerry Buckley, Mullingar

Westmeath SFC final

It took extra-time for pre-match favourites St Loman’s, Mullingar to edge past Tyrrellspass in an absorbing Westmeath SFC final in Mullingar on Sunday afternoon.

The sides were tied at half-time in normal time (0-6 to 1-3), Tyrrellspass’ goal coming from an 18th-minute penalty converted by Ger Egan. St Loman’s led by two points with the hour elapsed, but substitute Evan Connell goaled for the underdogs deep into injury-time. However, there was still time for John Heslin to equalise from a difficult free to bring the game to extra-time.

St Loman’s led by a point (0-15 to 2-8) at half-time in extra-time, and they doubled that advantage in the second period with Heslin and Ronan O’Toole prominent in attack.

Scorers for St Loman’s, Mullingar: J Heslin (0-8, 5 frees), R O’Toole (0-3), P Foy (0-2), K Reilly, S McCartan, F O’Hara, K Regan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tyrrellspass: G Egan (1-5 (1-0 pen, 4f), E Connell (1-0), A O’Brien (0-2), A Flanagan, D McNicholas (0-1 each).

ST LOMAN'S MULLINGAR: J Daly; P Dowdall, D O’Keeffe, D Whelan; K Reilly, R Jones, C O’Donoghue; S Flanagan, F Ayorinde; C Reilly, R O’Toole, S McCartan; P Foy, J Heslin, F O’Hara. 

Subs: R Sheahan for C Reilly (38 mins), K Regan for Jones (55 mins), E Gaffney for O’Hara (60 + 4 mins), S Kelly for O’Donoghue (e/t, 19 mins).

TYRRELLPASS: D Quinn; J Corcoran, J Gonoud, S Quinn; V Sizychas, N Harte, C Slevin; D Lynam, Denis Glennon; A O’Brien, A Flanagan, D McNicholas; K Geraghty, David Glennon, G Egan. 

Subs: B Slevin for Sizychas (half-time), T Ryan for Geraghty (45 mins), C Rigney for C Slevin (50 mins), E Connell for David Glennon (56 mins), C Dunne for Rigney (e/t, half-time), M Geraghty for O’Brien (e/t, half-time), P Sheridan for Flanagan (e/t, 13 mins).

Referee: P Fox (Rosemount).

