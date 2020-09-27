Offaly SHC: Shane Kenny goal sees St Rynagh’s into another final

St Rynagh’s and Kilcormac/Killoughey are through to contest the Offaly senior hurling final in two weeks time.

Reigning champions St Rynagh’s came through their semi-final with Birr on Sunday afternoon as a goal from Aaron Kenny late on helped them to seal the deal on a scoreline of 1-20 to 0-17 Kenny’s goal four minutes from time was the crucial score of the game as it pushed them into a five-point lead leaving the Birr men with too much to do.

A repeat of last year’s final, Birr led by two points at half time and by a point with 15 minutes to go with Eoghan Cahill leading the way.

It was a close encounter right the way through before the champions pulled away in the closing stages.

Kilcormac/Killoughey are under new management this year but they are back to a familiar setting – A County final. They beat Belmont 1-22 to 1-18 with the Kiely brothers – Cathal and Cillian firing 1-12 between them.

They were comfortable winners despite a late and spirited comeback from the Belmont men who were given hope by a late Mark Cahill goal.

Cathal Kiely fired home a penalty on 42 minutes to extend their lead but with Brother Cillian picking up a second yellow card four minutes from time and Belmont’s late surge, they did have an anxious last few minutes.

The final will be eagerly awaited in the Faithful County as these two clubs have built up quite the rivalry in recent years.