Dean Rock leads the way as Ballymun Kickhams hammer Ballyboden

Ballymun Kickhams 1-19 Ballyboden St Enda's 0-8

Ballymun Kickhams were crowned Dublin SFC winners for 2020 as they dethroned holders Ballyboden St Enda's by 14 points in the decider at Parnell Park on Sunday afternoon.

Dean Rock led the way in terms of scores, kicking 1-8 over the hour but, in truth, Ballymun's dominance was complete all over the field as they cruised home.

After a relatively even opening, Ballymun pulled away in the second quarter with Rock kicking five points from play to leave Kickhams in total control with a 0-14 to 0-4 interval lead.

They lacked that same attacking intent upon the restart but a brace of Dillon Keating points heaped further misery on St Enda's with Rock adding further gloss to the scoreline when converting an injury-time penalty.

Scorers for Ballymun Kickhams: D Rock 1-8 (1-0 pen, 0-3f), F Andrews 0-4, D Keating 0-3, P Small 0-2, C O'Tighe, J Whelan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Ballyboden St Enda's: C Keaney, R Basquel (1f) 0-3 each, C Basquel (2f) 0-2.

Ballymun Kickhams: E Comerford; L Young, E Dolan, P McMahon; C Keeley, J Small, D Conlon; A Elliott, J McCarthy; C McCormack, F Andrews, C O'Tighe; P Small, D Keating, D Rock.

Subs: J Whelan for O'Tighe (49), A McCaul for Keating (55), C McManus for McCormack (57), B Ashton for Elliott (59).

Ballyboden St Enda's: M McNamee; S Clayton, K Kennedy, C Flaherty; B Bobbett, D Nelson, R McDaid; MD Macauley, A Waters; R McGarry, W Egan. D O'Reilly; C Keaney, R Basquel, C Basquel.

Subs: J Holland for Nelson (ht), D O'Mshony for Bobbett (ht), A Flood for O'Reilly (ht), S Lambert for C Basquel (50), T Hayes for McGarry (55).

Ref: S Farrelly (Ballinteer St John's).