Paul Murphy delighted to match Rathmore legends with Kerry SFC medal

It had never been on Paul Murphy’s radar to chase county championship glory in the colours of East Kerry.

Go back four years and Murphy’s club, Rathmore, were denied a place in the Kerry senior final by the narrowest of margins. It was their second successive year to reach the semi-final stage.

Rathmore weren’t just comfortable at the top level, they were becoming a consistent presence at the business end of the championship. But their form dipped last season, the club unable to stave off relegation to the intermediate ranks.

Where one door closed, another opened. 2020 would be the first time in either his adult or underage career that Murphy lined out for East Kerry.

“This wasn't on the radar. In an ideal world, we, Rathmore, would have liked to stay senior,” says Murphy, one of six Rathmore players to join the East Kerry panel.

“Once this became the reality, all the Rathmore guys involved went at it 100 percent. We bought into the East Kerry set-up because it is a really good environment to be part of.

“We were coming into a successful group where there was a very strong and settled team so it was a case for the Rathmore lads to first of all try and get your spot on the team, and then try and contribute in some way. I’m delighted that we have.

“It is a massive medal to have. Some of the all-time great Rathmore players have this medal, so to join them is really gratifying.”

Despite being two in front at the break, Murphy says East Kerry were anything but pleased at half-time. A sign of their undeniable quality is how they managed to produce their strongest half an hour of football this year when it mattered most.

“We had not performed to our full potential in the first-half. We had not shown what we were made of. If we had done that for another half and lost the game, we would have looked back with huge regret because we hadn't delivered what we could. I am just glad we did what we did in the second-half.

“The first goal was a touch of class really. After the second goal, we managed the game and saw it out well. The second-half was our most complete half of football for the year. We timed it well.”