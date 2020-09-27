Éire Óg make history by winning first ever penalty shootout in Cork Championships

Éire Óg 1-20 Sarsfields 1-20 (aet, Éire Óg won 2-0 on penalties)

History was made at Blarney on Sunday as Éire Óg came out on top in the first-ever penalty shootout in a Cork county championship game.

While the Ovens side only scored twice, through Lar Considine and Joe Cooper, goalkeeper Dylan Desmond saved two of the Sarsfields efforts and the other two were off-target, ensuring a place in the IAHC final on a 2-0 shootout scoreline.

More than once, Sars looked to have done enough to ensure a reversal of the result when the sides met in the group stage, with Éire Óg needing three consecutive points to tie the game at the end of normal time and again at the end of extra time.

Daniel Goulding’s goal had put Éire Óg 1-4 to 0-6 in front by the first-half water break but Sars came back well, Cormac Duggan’s frees helping them to lead by 0-10 to 1-6 at half-time.

While Éire Óg looked to have made a decisive push as points from Kevin Hallissey (two), John Cooper and Lar Considine put them 1-10 to 0-11 ahead, they couldn’t shake free of Sars, who levelled at 0-14 to 0-11 thanks to a point from Patrick O’Driscoll in the 56th minute.

Duggan then struck for a superb individual goal for Sars, but Éire Óg didn’t panic and two long-range frees from goalkeeper Dylan Desmond and one from Kevin Hallissey forced extra time.

Once again, Sars pushed ahead in the additional period and Duggan’s tenth point left it 1-20 to 1-17 in the 74th minute but again Éire Óg saved themselves thanks to Hallissey, Brian Corcoran and Joe Cooper before triumphing on penalties.

Scorers for Sarsfields: C Duggan 1-10 (0-10 frees), C Inglis, P O’Driscoll 0-3 each, E O’Sullivan 0-2, A Hackett, C McCarthy 0-1 each.

Scorers for Éire Óg: K Hallissey 0-10 (0-6 frees), D Goulding 1-0, Joe Cooper, L Considine, D Desmond (frees) 0-2 each, B Corcoran, John Cooper, E O’Shea (free), C O’Callaghan 0-1 each.

ÉIRE ÓG: D Desmond; J Mullins, D O’Herlihy, C McGoldrick; D Dineen, John Cooper, B Corcoran; E O’Shea, R O’Toole; Joe Cooper, K Hallissey, C O’Callaghan; B Hurley, D Goulding, L Considine.

Subs: D McCarthy for B Hurley (43), J Kelleher for Joe Cooper (59), M Brady for Dineen (63, injured), Joe Cooper for McCarthy (75), F O’Rourke for O’Shea (78).

SARSFIELDS: C Looney; N Fitzpatrick, E Gaffey, K Walsh; K Crowley, G Grey, D Barry; D Kenneally, T Murphy; C McCarthy, K Murphy, S O’Driscoll; E O’Sullivan, C Duggan, P O’Driscoll.

Subs: A Hackett for S O’Driscoll (49).

Referee: I McCarthy (Bandon).