Rathgormack rampant as Gaultier suffer 11th-hour JJ Hutchinson blow

Waterford SFC semi-final: Rathgormack 3-15 Gaultier 0-10

Goals by Stephen Curry, Billy Power and Michael Curry saw champions Rathgormack return to the Waterford SFC final at a sunny Walsh Park.

Ger Power's side ran out 15-point winners over Eastern rivals Gaultier.

Star attacker Stephen Curry shot 1-2 from play, Jason Curry converted ten out of ten from frees, while playmaker Conor Murray was marvellous to watch. It was their fourth double-digit win of the championship.

Gaultier go-to forward JJ Hutchinson missed the game after a late, late appeal against a one-match ban was unsuccessful on Sunday morning. The former Waterford forward was red-carded against Brickey Rangers in the quarter-finals and that suspension was upheld by the county hearings committee on Thursday night.

Gaultier went before the Munster Council on Saturday night where that decision was overturned. The case was reheard on Sunday morning and Hutchinson was ruled out just an hour before the throw-in.

Stephen Curry goaled after just 59 seconds for the champions. The underdogs dug in and four Dessie Hutchinson points put Gaultier 0-5 to 1-1 up after 11 minutes. Jason Curry levelled by the first water break.

Rathgormack owned the second quarter. Billy Power sent David Whitty the wrong way from the spot on 27 minutes as Ger Power’s men led 2-7 to 0-8 at the break.

Willie Hahessy man-marked Dessie Hutchinson in the second half and Rathgormack now haven’t conceded a goal in four hours of championship football.

A defence-splitting Conor Murray pass created an injury-time goal for Michael Curry, their 13th green flag of 2020.

The second semi-final between Ballinacourty and The Nire has been refixed for Monday night at 7.30 in Fraher Field after a member of the Courty panel was considered a close contact of a person who tested positive for Covid-19. The player tested negative on Saturday and all club activities have resumed.