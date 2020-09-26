Crosserlough salvage replay in thrilling finish  

Late points from David Shalvey and Mark Stuart saw Crosserlough salvage a draw against Kingscourt in this thrilling Cavan SFC decider.

The ’Lough came into the encounter as favourites to end a 48-year famine and looked to be cruising when they opened a 1-5 to 0-1 lead by the first water break.

However, 11-time winners Kingscourt never panicked and driven on by the outstanding Padraig Faulkner, they were two ahead with time almost up before Crosserlough summoned that late brace of scores.

Late, late drama in the Cavan SFC final as Crosserlough rescued a draw with the last kick of the game #rtegaa @RTE2 @RTEplayer pic.twitter.com/KxSL4AoBkx — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) September 26, 2020

Early on, with James Smith fielding brilliantly around the middle, Crosserlough were excellent. Adrian Smith registered the first score and blasted home their opening goal as they poured forward but some poor shooting kept the Stars in the game and they capitalised.

Barry Reilly kept them in touch with excellent place-kicking and when Faulkner found the top corner just before half-time, they found themselves only three down having been outplayed for the opening half hour.

Cian Boylan goaled for Crosserlough 30 seconds after the resumption but again, Kingscourt came roaring back, Kevin Curtis punching a goal and Reilly sending over another couple of points.

A point from Barry Tully made it 2-12 to 2-10 in the 62nd minute but Cian Shekleton was off target with a free and Crosserlough pounced with the late flurry to force a replay.

Scorers for Crosserlough: P Lynch (0-6, 3 frees, 3 marks); A Smith (1-1); C Boylan (1-0); C Boylan, M Stuart, J Smith, B Boylan (mark), S Smith (0-1 each)

Scorers for Kingscourt: B Reilly (0-7, 5 frees); K Curtis (1-1, 1 mark); P Faulkner (1-0); P Corrigan, B Tully, P Tinnelly, C Shekleton (free) (0-1 each)

CROSSERLOUGH: B Malocca, J Cooke, P O’Reilly, D Shalvey, S McVeety, C Rehill, C Boylan, M Stuart, J Smith, S McManus, B Boylan, D Gaffney, A Smith, P Lynch, S Smith

Subs: P Smith for McManus (40 mins), R Galligan for Gaffney (46), P Smith for A Smith (58)

KINGSCOURT STARS: D McKenna, C McKeown, A Clarke, K Farrelly, S Duffy, P Meade, J Oates, S Burke, P Corrigan, B Tully, P Tinnelly, K Curtis, C Shekleton, P Faulkner, B Reilly

Subs: Oisin Cunningham for Burke (46)