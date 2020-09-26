East Kerry captain: 'We came into the final in fourth gear and showed what we can do tonight'

Even when East Kerry weren’t at their very best in their three previous encounters in this year’s Kerry SFC, captain Dan O’Donoghue was one of their most effective performers.

After an emphatic 12-point victory over Mid Kerry in a county final that completed the two-in-a-row for Jerry O’Sullivan’s star-studded outfit, it was kind of fitting that the inspirational Spa centre-back was the man who lifted the coveted Bishop Moynihan Cup.

“It’s unbelievable. Two-in-a-row is very special. We started out the first year, and I think it was a loss to St Brendan’s in our very first match. To be here now, after winning a second county final in a row, is surreal stuff,” he said.

“We didn’t really get it together 100 per cent perfect this year because, our performances, up to now, weren’t really pitch perfect.

“But it’s just that when you’re dealing with that kind of squad, I said it last night, unless you’re involved with Kerry, you’ll do well to meet a squad as strong as that in your career.

“When you have that squad, there are no excuses. It’s going to click at some stage, and it just clicked on the most important day of all. We came into the final probably in fourth gear, and we showed what we can do tonight.”

While most of the plaudits for this East Kerry victory will go to the inside forward line of Evan Cronin, Darragh Roche and the peerless David Clifford, the defensive sextet and goalkeeper Shane Ryan can be delighted to have conceded only nine points on the night.

“Definitely. Keeping a clean sheet, I said it last night, we were going to take serious pride in that tonight. Only nine points as well is unbelievable, and only one goal conceded in the championship, compared to whatever it was last year. Nearly double figures I think then, so we can’t complain,” stressed the East Kerry skipper.

Defeated Mid Kerry manager, Peter O’Sullivan, was understandably gutted at the end result.

“Look, it’s a learning curve for us. We are probably a couple of years behind where they are. Maybe they were in this position a couple of years ago,” he said.

“The biggest thing we can take from it is that if you make those little mistakes, that’s what’s going to happen against a team like East Kerry. We probably missed a few chances there in the first half, even though we were happy enough at half-time, trailing by 0-9 to 0-7.

“I suppose we came out then, missed a free to make it 9-8, and then we make a mistake and before you know it, it’s gone from maybe a one-point deficit to five points.

“Even their first goal, it was an outrageous goal. We felt that we had probably defended them ok, then the next thing your man . . . but that’s what you get out of David Clifford. He’ll get you a goal out of nothing.

“That first goal knocked the stuffing out of us. We needed to stay tight to them to have any chance. But they’re just a class team,” conceded the Mid Kerry boss.