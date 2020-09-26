Knocknagree shade local derby to reach decider 

Cork PIFC semi-final: Knocknagree 0-15 Newmarket 0-14

In the battle of the near-neighbours, Knocknagree came out on top to reach the final of the Bon Secours Cork PIFC final.

There was never going to be much between these two sides but the influence of Knocknagree's midfield duo of David O'Connor and Donagh Moynihan was crucial after the first half water break, to turn a four-point deficit into a one-point lead by the 26th minute.

Ryan O'Keeffe opened the scoring for Newmarket with just 20 seconds gone, with a free from Donal Hannon doubling their lead. A great burst forward from corner-back Aidan Browne added their third and with 12 minutes gone it was 0-4 to no score, with O'Keeffe scoring again.

Gary O'Connnor pulled a point back, with Conor O'Keeffe responding for Newmarket. Keeper Patrick Doyle came forward to score from a free for Knocknagree and just before the water break O'Keeffe made it 0-6 to 0-2.

Whatever was said in that minute woke Knocknagree up, with two apiece from McSweeney and Fintan O'Connor seeing the sides level after 26 minutes. John Fintan Daly put them in front but O'Keeffe scored just before half-time to make it 0-7 apiece at the break.

Knocknagree kept up their momentum and early points from Gearoid Looney and Matthew Dilworth put them in front.

Two from O'Keeffe for his side, with Dilworth also scoring, made it 0-10 to 0-9 after 40 minutes.

But three points just before the water break, two coming from McSweeney, put Knocknagree in the driving seat, as they led 0-13 to 0-9.

O'Keeffe pulled a point back, with Denis O'Connor replying for the winners.

With 47 minutes gone McSweeney got the score of the game with a magnificent effort from a sideline to put five between the sides.

Credit to Newmarket they never gave up, with Darren O'Keeffe and Tony O'Keeffe both pointing before Browne hit the bar, a shot that would have drawn them level had it gone in.

Browne and Conor O'Keeffe got late points but time ran out for Newmarket and it is Knocknagree who advance to the final.

Scorers for Knocknagree: E McSweeney 0-5 (0-1sl), F O'Connor 0-3 (2f), M Dilworth 0-2, P Doyle (1f), J Fintan Daly, G Looney, D O'Connor, G O'Connor 0-1 each.

Scorers for Newmarket: C O'Keeffe 0-6 (4f), D Hannon (2f), R O'Keeffe (1f) 0-2 each, A Browne, D O'Keeffe (1f), T O'Keeffe, A Browne 0-1 each

KNOCKNAGREE: P Doyle; G O'Connor, M Doyle, M Mahoney; K Buckley, D Cooper, D O'Mahony; D Moynihan, David O'Connor; M Dilworth, F O'Connor, E McSweeney; G Looney, J Fintan Daly, Denis O'Connor.

Subs: A O'Connor for J Fintan Daly (50m), P Collins for D Moynihan, P O'Connor for David O'Connor (both 53m), J Dennehy for Denis O'Connor (58m).

NEWMARKET: J O'Keeffe; M Browne, A Ryan, A Browne; B Daly, TJ Brosnan, P Allen; C Browne, M Cottrell; B O'Connor, C O'Keeffe, D Hannon; J Ryan, R O'Keeffe, D Culloty.

Subs: K O'Sullivan for D Hannon (26m), D O'Keeffe for J Ryan (ht), P Browne for TJ Brosnan (32m inj), T O'Keeffe for M Cottrell (45m), T Murphy for B O'Connor (50m).

Referee: Pa O'Driscoll, Bride Rovers.