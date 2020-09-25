John Grainger: ‘UCC aren’t cocky about Blackrock, we can’t be’

Naturally enough, John Grainger is looking forward to Saturday afternoon’s UCC-Blackrock clash in the Cork SHC (Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 4pm).

The UCC GAA Development officer says the college are “absolutely delighted to be in the county semi-final”.

“It goes without saying that it’s been a very different year for us as a club, like everybody else, but we’re enjoying the run of games — and the wins, obviously.

“People say we rock up to games as though the players were going off to a party, but we’re taking it very seriously, I think the results have shown that.

“We’re focused on trying to win every game we play in, and if we don’t we take it on the chin.”

Because Duhallow, Imokilly, and UCC were the only sides competing in the divisional/colleges section, the student side benefited.

“There’s a rule that UCC can only call on five players per division,” says Grainger.

“But the fact that the other divisions didn’t participate meant we could call on more than five, which helped.

“Something that’s been missed in that conversation is Duhallow. There’s huge credit due to them for participating in the senior championship, and to the people who’ve been putting such work into hurling in that division for a few years now. I don’t think they’re getting the credit they’re due for that.”

UCC started their campaign with a win over the north Cork men which was a lot harder than the final scoreline would suggest, says Grainger.

“That was a huge help to us, getting a game under our belt, but it wasn’t one-way traffic the same night.

“We might have pulled away towards the end of the game but Duhallow gave us enough of it for long enough in that game — which wouldn’t surprise you at all given Eddie Murphy was over them, he’s a very good coach.

“There’s no doubt it was a big benefit to us facing into Imokilly a few nights later, to have had a tough test like that.”

The students enjoyed a driving win over the east Cork men: Grainger understands the impact that result had on Leeside.

“You’ve a team going for four in a row, they’ve obviously dominated for the last few years, and when you throw in the way we won that one, hitting the last four points of the game, there were obviously going to be headlines.

“But we’d prepared well for the simple reason we left the lads off to their clubs. They’re training away with their clubs a couple of nights a week, so there’s no point in killing them by running them around training with UCC as well.

“You’re talking about fellas who are maybe dual players with their own clubs in some cases, so you can’t overdo it.

“The night before we played Na Piarsaigh in the championship, for instance, the lads from Blarney and Cloughdubh were playing championship with their own clubs. We have to be mindful of that the whole time.”

The Na Piarsaigh game was a real test, he adds: “They hit us for goals early on in that game, and if they’d gotten one or two more we’d have been in real trouble. They have some fantastic players and it’s a testament to our lads that they were able to hang in there and turn the tide.”

On Saturday, they’ll face Blackrock for a ticket to the decider.

Grainger points to the respective trophy cabinets for some context.

“We’re not a bit cocky about the Rockies, we can’t afford to be. We won a county title last in 1969 and Blackrock have 32 of them.

“We’re going in to win it, the same way we do with all games, the same way all college teams approach games. And if that’s good enough to get us into the final, great.

“If it’s not, then we’ll roll on to the next challenge.”